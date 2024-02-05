Dartmouth College Basketball Team's Unionization: A Landmark Move in NCAA History

The Dartmouth College men's basketball team's path to unionization marks a significant turning point in NCAA history, following a recent ruling by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional official. This decision, recognizing the team members as employees of the institution, challenges the traditional dynamics of college sports and paves the way for an unprecedented unionization election.

A Game-Changing Decision

The ruling by NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks, declaring the Dartmouth men's basketball team as employees under the National Labor Relations Act, has far-reaching implications. These athletes, deemed to perform work for compensation and subject to the school's control, now stand on the threshold of forming the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes.

A Step Towards Collective Bargaining

The move to unionize reflects a growing aspiration among college athletes for a voice in their working conditions and compensation. Their endeavor to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), a union that already represents several employee groups at Dartmouth, seeks to negotiate beyond salaries, encompassing aspects such as practice hours and travel. This development challenges the NCAA and universities' traditional viewpoint of athletes as students, not employees, sparking lobbying efforts for federal laws to reinforce this classification.

Reactions and Implications

In response, Dartmouth argued that the intrinsic connection between athletics and the academic mission of the school negates the classification of athletes as employees. The college maintains that students participating in intercollegiate athletics are students first and athletes second. However, attorneys for the players disputed this, stressing the significant revenue generated by the basketball team.

This case is part of a broader trend challenging the traditional framework of college sports, including ongoing antitrust lawsuits and a trial to determine whether University of Southern California's football and basketball players should be deemed employees. Further complexity is added by recent changes allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The implications of these developments extend beyond Dartmouth, signaling a potential shift in the treatment and rights of NCAA athletes. The tension between viewing athletes as students first and recognizing their roles as compensated performers raises fundamental questions about the nature of college sports and the responsibilities of institutions towards their athletes.