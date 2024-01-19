DART Enhances GoLink Service for Improved Accessibility and Mobility

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has unveiled an expansion to its on-demand, curb-to-curb microtransit service, GoLink. In a bid to enhance accessibility and mobility for its users, DART is adding three new pilot zones and making significant enhancements to 11 existing zones. These changes, slated to take effect on January 22, are direct responses to rider requests, coming as a part of DART's commitment to continually evolving its service to meet the needs of its diverse user base.

Advertisment

GoLink: Connecting Dallas Like Never Before

GoLink was designed with a clear purpose: provide reliable transportation within specified zones, seamlessly facilitating connections to other DART services such as rail stations and transit centers. The service is a boon particularly for users like Anthony, who can conveniently use the GoPass app to plan a trip that gets him to a DART Rail station within his GoLink zone in time for his train. What's even more appealing is that the fare for GoLink is included in his previously purchased day pass, making the service extremely user-friendly and cost-effective.

New Pilot Zones and Enhancements

Advertisment

The addition of three new pilot zones is a testament to the success of the GoLink program and the demand for its expansion. These new zones will offer the same convenience and connectivity that have become synonymous with GoLink, providing riders with more options for their transit needs. In addition to the new zones, DART is also enhancing 11 existing zones, reflecting its ongoing commitment to improving service quality and accessibility.

Payment Simplified: Contactless and Convenient

GoLink trips can be paid for with a valid contactless DART fare, offering riders increased convenience. Whether they choose to pay via credit card or through the GoPass card, the process is effortless, creating a seamless transit experience for all users.

In a world increasingly focused on mobility and connectivity, DART's expansion of the GoLink service signals an important step in meeting the evolving transportation needs of the Dallas area. By listening to rider requests and implementing changes accordingly, DART demonstrates its commitment to creating a transit service that is not only efficient and reliable but also responsive to the needs of its users.