Darren Criss Brings a Fresh Take to Seymour in the Revival of Little Shop of Horrors

In the heart of New York City, amidst the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, there lies a small off-Broadway theater that has become the home of a peculiar flower shop. This is where Darren Criss, celebrated for his dynamic roles in Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, finds himself in an unexpected yet thrilling role as Seymour Krelborn in the hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors. As of February 2024, Criss not only breathes life into the character but also shares the stage with the equally talented Evan Rachel Wood, creating a spectacle that has fans and newcomers alike flocking to the theater.

A Role Like No Other

For Darren Criss, stepping into the shoes of Seymour, the meek and awkward florist, was never a role he imagined for himself. Yet, here he is, embodying a character that has become a beloved figure in theater. "It's been an incredible journey," Criss reflects. "Seymour is so different from any role I've played before. There's a vulnerability and innocence to him that's refreshing to explore." Working alongside Evan Rachel Wood, who brings her own flair to the production, has been a highlight for Criss. Their chemistry on stage is palpable, a testament to their close friendship and mutual respect off stage.

More Than Just a Show

But for Criss, this role is more than just another notch on his belt. It's a chance to pay homage to Howard Ashman, the late writer and director of the original off-off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, and a central figure in the Disney Renaissance. Criss's admiration for Ashman runs deep, and it's a legacy he's eager to share with his young daughter and soon-to-be second child. "Howard Ashman's work has been a huge influence on me," says Criss. "Introducing my daughter to his work, to the magic of Disney and storytelling, is something very special to me."

The Heart of the Flower Shop

The revival of Little Shop of Horrors has struck a chord with audiences, not just for its stellar cast but for the timeless story it tells. Fans have expressed their excitement over Criss's performance, with many highlighting their Valentine's Day experiences at the theater as particularly memorable. "Seeing Darren Criss on stage, feeling the energy of the performance, it was the perfect Valentine's gift," shared one fan. The musical, with its blend of humor, horror, and heart, continues to captivate and entertain, proving that some stories, much like the mysterious Audrey II, have a life of their own.

As the curtains close on another performance, Darren Criss takes a moment to reflect on the journey. From his initial hesitation to the joy of performing night after night, the role of Seymour has offered him a unique opportunity to grow as an actor and as a storyteller. The revival of Little Shop of Horrors has not only allowed Criss to explore new depths in his craft but has also given audiences a chance to see a familiar story through a new lens. In the end, it's more than just a musical; it's a celebration of friendship, legacy, and the power of storytelling.