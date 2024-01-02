en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Danville City’s Fire & Ice Event: A Blend of Hot and Cold Fun

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Danville City’s Fire & Ice Event: A Blend of Hot and Cold Fun

The City of Danville, in its continuous quest to encourage community engagement, is set to host the Second Annual Fire & Ice event. This remarkable event, scheduled to take place at the David S. Palmer Arena from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, is a part of the city’s ‘First Fridays’ initiative that organizes engaging events on the first Friday of every month.

Embracing the Extremes

The event offers a charming blend of hot and cold-themed activities, creating a unique experience for the participants. The attendees, both young and old, will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of winter-themed activities, including ice skating, sledding, and an indoor snowball fight, bringing a refreshing chill of excitement.

Countering the Cold

To balance the icy thrill, the event also features a warm aspect. Participants can enjoy campfire stories presented by the Danville Public Library, offering a cozy respite from the cold. Adding to the fiery side of the event, a mesmerizing performance by fire spinners is set to captivate the audience. The Danville Fire Department will be orchestrating fire safety activities, making the event not only enjoyable but also informative.

An Array of Attractions

For those with a sweet tooth, the event offers concessions such as hot cocoa, s’mores cupcakes, and freeze-dried candy. The attendees can also look forward to winning door prizes, capturing memories at the photo booth, and delighting in face painting activities. The city officials have advised attendees to adhere to the arena’s clear bag policy and to use the north-facing entrance located at the intersection of Main and North Franklin Streets.

The Fire & Ice event offers a unique blend of fun, education, and community engagement. It stands as a testament to the City of Danville’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and promoting fun, family-friendly events.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Missouri Sees Decrease in Holiday Traffic Accidents in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bluejay Diagnostics Raises $3.5M in Public Offering to Accelerate FDA Approval Efforts

By Nimrah Khatoon

Richmond County Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Four-Day Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Labrador Retriever Tops AKC's List of America's Favourite Dog Breeds

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domesti ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
Milwaukee Officer Shot During Standoff: A Look at the Risks in Domesti ...
heart comment 0
NBC4’s Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump

By Sakchi Khandelwal

NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges

By Salman Khan

Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Durham’s Rising Homelessness: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions

By Momen Zellmi

Durham's Rising Homelessness: A Call for Comprehensive Solutions
Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Fatal Car Accident at Notorious Orlando Intersection Sparks Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
49 seconds
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
2 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
2 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
2 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
2 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
2 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
2 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
2 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
32 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app