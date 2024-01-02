Danville City’s Fire & Ice Event: A Blend of Hot and Cold Fun

The City of Danville, in its continuous quest to encourage community engagement, is set to host the Second Annual Fire & Ice event. This remarkable event, scheduled to take place at the David S. Palmer Arena from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, is a part of the city’s ‘First Fridays’ initiative that organizes engaging events on the first Friday of every month.

Embracing the Extremes

The event offers a charming blend of hot and cold-themed activities, creating a unique experience for the participants. The attendees, both young and old, will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of winter-themed activities, including ice skating, sledding, and an indoor snowball fight, bringing a refreshing chill of excitement.

Countering the Cold

To balance the icy thrill, the event also features a warm aspect. Participants can enjoy campfire stories presented by the Danville Public Library, offering a cozy respite from the cold. Adding to the fiery side of the event, a mesmerizing performance by fire spinners is set to captivate the audience. The Danville Fire Department will be orchestrating fire safety activities, making the event not only enjoyable but also informative.

An Array of Attractions

For those with a sweet tooth, the event offers concessions such as hot cocoa, s’mores cupcakes, and freeze-dried candy. The attendees can also look forward to winning door prizes, capturing memories at the photo booth, and delighting in face painting activities. The city officials have advised attendees to adhere to the arena’s clear bag policy and to use the north-facing entrance located at the intersection of Main and North Franklin Streets.

The Fire & Ice event offers a unique blend of fun, education, and community engagement. It stands as a testament to the City of Danville’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and promoting fun, family-friendly events.