Danone to Face Lawsuit Over 'Carbon Neutral' Label on Evian Bottles

A New York judge has ruled that Danone, a French multinational food corporation, must face a class-action lawsuit over its 'carbon neutral' label on Evian spring water bottles. The plaintiffs in the case argue that they were misled into believing that the product was greener than it actually is, stating that they would not have bought Evian water if they had known the truth about Danone's manufacturing process.

The Controversy Over 'Carbon Neutral'

U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman found the term 'carbon neutral' to be ambiguous, potentially causing confusion for customers. The lawsuit, initiated by Stephanie Dorris of California and John Axiotakis of Massachusetts, claims that Danone's use of 'carbon neutral' on its labels was misleading. A dictionary definition of 'carbon neutral' equates the term with no net addition of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere - a claim that the plaintiffs contest.

Danone's Defence

Danone refuted the allegations, arguing that its claim was supported by a certification from the Carbon Trust. The corporation accused the plaintiffs of defying science and common sense. However, Judge Roman stated it was too soon to determine who was in the right. He emphasized that the term 'carbon neutral' requires a technical and scientific understanding that not all consumers may possess.

The Road Ahead

The plaintiffs are now permitted to pursue claims of fraud, unjust enrichment, breach of express warranty, and violations of consumer protection laws in California and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, claims under New York laws were dismissed, albeit with permission to amend the complaint. Danone, with its headquarters in Paris and North American base in White Plains, New York, has yet to respond to the ruling.