Danny Ramirez: From Top Gun to Captain America, a Rising Star

In an enthralling fusion of Hollywood's most exhilarating franchises, Danny Ramirez—who captivated audiences as Payback's loyal wingman in "Top Gun: Maverick"—now prepares to spread his wings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stepping into the role of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon in "Captain America: Brave New World," Ramirez anticipates his latest foray with unbridled enthusiasm.

The talented actor recently shared his excitement about joining the Marvel family and working alongside the legendary Harrison Ford, who makes his MCU debut as Thaddeus Ross.

A New Chapter: Danny Ramirez and Harrison Ford

As Ramirez embarks on this new adventure, he can't help but express his admiration for his esteemed co-star. "Working with Harrison Ford was...spicy," Ramirez revealed, likening the experience to a delightful burst of flavor. "He's such a professional, and he knew exactly when to lighten the mood on set with a well-timed joke."

The camaraderie between Ramirez and Ford shines through in their on-screen chemistry, providing a captivating dynamic that promises to elevate "Captain America: Brave New World."

Pinch-Me Moments and Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the surreal experience of working alongside Ford, Ramirez recounts the numerous "pinch-me moments" shared by the cast. The veteran actor's presence on set infused the production with an undeniable energy, fueling the excitement for this much-anticipated installment in the Marvel saga.

While Ramirez remains tight-lipped about the specifics of his character's arc, he's open about his hope for a potential return to the "Top Gun" universe. "I'd love to come back for 'Top Gun 3,' but ultimately, that decision lies with Tom Cruise and Paramount," he said.

Meanwhile, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski has yet to receive official confirmation about a third installment, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility. "If the right story comes together, I'd be happy to consider it," Kosinski shared.

The Future Takes Flight

As Danny Ramirez continues to make his mark in Hollywood, it's clear that his star is on the rise. With his heart set on both the Marvel Universe and a possible return to the skies of "Top Gun," fans eagerly await the next chapter in Ramirez's exhilarating journey.

Balancing the thrill of high-flying action with the intrigue of superhero storytelling, Danny Ramirez is poised to soar into the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. As "Captain America: Brave New World" takes flight, audiences can look forward to an unforgettable ride featuring the talents of Ramirez and the incomparable Harrison Ford.