Danny Masterson, ‘That ‘70s Show’ Actor, Begins 30-Year Sentence for Rape

Actor Danny Masterson, widely recognized from ‘That ‘70s Show,’ has been sentenced to a term of 30 years-to-life in prison for the rape of two women. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Masterson, 47, was received at North Kern State Prison on Wednesday. The crimes for which he was convicted occurred at his home in Hollywood, in 2003, during the height of his career.

Masterson’s Conviction and Sentencing

Earlier this year, Masterson was found guilty of two of the three counts of rape he was facing. A mistrial was declared on the third count when a unanimous decision could not be reached. His initial sentence was to serve two consecutive 15-year sentences, and he is required to register as a sex offender. Masterson will only be eligible for parole after more than 25 years.

Legal and Personal Repercussions

Following the guilty verdict, Masterson’s wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. She has requested legal and physical custody of their daughter, Fianna, to which Masterson has agreed. The actor’s defense team, however, indicates plans to appeal the conviction, believing that the convictions will be overturned.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

Notably, several of Masterson’s famous friends, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, wrote letters on his behalf. Despite this, the conviction has had a significant impact on his career and personal life. His incarceration at North Kern State Prison marks a turning point in the legal proceedings of a case that has been closely watched by the public. The case also highlights the ongoing efforts to address and rectify instances of sexual assault in Hollywood.