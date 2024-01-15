en English
Danielle Wallace: The Beloved Math Magician of Garrison School

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Danielle Wallace: The Beloved Math Magician of Garrison School

Danielle Wallace, a seasoned educator and third-grade teacher at Garrison School for the Arts in Chatham County, has been passionately shaping young minds for a decade and a half. Her dedication is evident in her approach to teaching, which seamlessly blends discipline, compassion, and enjoyment into the learning process.

Steering the Transition

For Wallace, teaching third grade is not merely a job, but a calling. This grade marks an essential transition in a child’s educational journey—from the foundational learning of early elementary to the more advanced concepts of upper elementary. She thrives on guiding students through this critical phase, nurturing their independence and fostering self-directed learning.

A Love for Math

Wallace’s favorite subject is math—a field known for its precision, order, and consistency. Her love for this discipline shines through in her teaching methods, making complex mathematical concepts accessible and enjoyable for her students. She derives immense satisfaction from helping students, like Harper, who initially struggle with the subject, to comprehend and master it.

Creating a Beloved Classroom

Known for her love of Disney, Wallace’s classroom is a place of warmth, joy, and creativity. Her students, like Grace, admire her for her loving nature and teaching prowess, with some even expressing the desire to remain in her class indefinitely. Her approach to education—the perfect blend of rigor and fun—has made her a beloved figure among her students.

Her significant contribution to education has not gone unnoticed. Wallace has been recognized with the WJCL 22 Teacher Feature Award—an accolade that underscores her impactful work in cultivating and inspiring young minds.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

