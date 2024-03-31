Daniel C. Lynch, Internet Networking Pioneer and Interop Founder, Passes Away at 82

Daniel C. Lynch, an influential figure in the computer network engineering sphere and a pivotal force behind the commercialization of the internet, succumbed to kidney failure at his home in St. Helena, California. He was 82. His pioneering work in the 1980s and 90s, notably through his workshops and the founding of Interop, set the stage for the internet's global expansion, transforming it from a restricted academic and governmental domain into a commercial powerhouse. Lynch's vision and dedication to interoperability among networking equipment paved the way for a unified, worldwide data-sharing infrastructure.

Early Contributions and the Birth of Interop

In the mid-1980s, the internet was largely an academic and government endeavor with stringent restrictions on commercial use. Lynch, then a <a href="https://getkn