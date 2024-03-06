Dancing With The Stars' Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Finalize Divorce After Public Split

The curtain finally falls on the dramatic and publicized split between 'Dancing With The Stars' professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, as Elena files for divorce, marking the end of an era for the couple who tied the knot in 2006.

The duo, parents to two children, have had their personal lives under a magnifying glass, especially with rumors swirling around Gleb's relationship with 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause during their stint on the dance competition show.

Rumors and Speculations

Speculations about Gleb and Chrishell’s relationship reached a fever pitch after the duo was seen vacationing in Mexico alongside Gleb's girlfriend, Cassie Screbo, and Chrishell's new beau, Keo Motsepe, another 'DWTS' pro. Despite the rampant rumors, there was never any confirmation that their relationship went beyond friendship. However, this did not stop the media and fans from speculating, adding fuel to the fiery split between Gleb and Elena.

A Public Split

The separation between Gleb and Elena has been anything but private. Throughout the year, their disagreements and issues have spilled over into the public eye, drawing attention from fans and media alike. The filing for divorce by Elena in Los Angeles is a significant step towards closure for both parties, allowing them to potentially move on from a year filled with contention and public scrutiny.

Looking Ahead

As this chapter closes for Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova, questions about co-parenting and moving forward remain. With both individuals being public figures, their next steps will likely be watched closely by fans and media. The hope is that this divorce brings some peace to their lives and allows them to focus on their careers and children, away from the rumors and speculation that have clouded the past year.