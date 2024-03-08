Dance and Romance: Bloodgood and Overstreet's Engaging Performance in San Diego Ballet's 'Ritmos Latinos'

In an enchanting blend of life and art, classical dancers Adam Bloodgood and Isabelle Overstreet recently celebrated their engagement in Paris, marking a significant milestone both personally and professionally. Now, the couple is set to perform together in San Diego Ballet's 'Ritmos Latinos,' a testament to their partnership on and off the stage. Artistic Director Javier Velasco emphasizes the rarity and professionalism of hiring a couple, highlighting the duo's debut in this much-anticipated event.

Advertisment

Unveiling 'Ritmos Latinos'

'Ritmos Latinos,' a vibrant showcase of Latin music's emotive power, returns for its third year at the Lyceum Theatre. Featuring a mix of tango and ballet, the program includes 'Tangata' with music by Astor Piazzolla and 'Por los Muertos,' a tribute by resident composer Gilbert Castellanos. This year's performances are enriched by live music, adding a dynamic layer to the dancers' interpretation.

Velasco shares insights into the choreographic process, likening it to a sports strategy where music, movement, and visual harmony must align. 'Que Bonito Amor,' inspired by a family wedding, showcases traditional Mexican folklorico dance and mariachi music, celebrating love and cultural heritage. The selection of Bloodgood and Overstreet for this piece reflects their real-life romance, adding a genuine touch of affection to their performance.