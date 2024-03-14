Dana Kippel's 'Reflect': A Journey of Disconnection and Discovery

Dana Kippel, a multi-talented artist with an impressive repertoire of roles as an actress, writer, and director, recently shared the intriguing narrative behind her latest project, a sci-fi metaphysical thriller titled 'Reflect.' The film's unique inspiration sources and rapid development timeline set it apart in the industry.

Birth of an Unconventional Story

The inspiration for 'Reflect' stemmed from Kippel's personal feelings of disconnection and a profound desire to explore the concepts of self, relationships, and nature. A striking influence on the film's story can be traced back to an unexpected source: the board game 'Candy Land.' It served as a vibrant muse for the whimsical city featured in the film. Additionally, literary works such as Carl Jung's 'The Red Book' and Maureen Murdock's 'The Heroine's Journey' played pivotal roles in molding the narrative of 'Reflect.'

Fast-Paced Development and Filming

The creation of 'Reflect' was a swift process, with the script coming to life within a month and the film shot shortly after. Kippel's journey was not devoid of challenges. Balancing her various roles on set and maintaining her artistic vision amidst a plethora of external opinions were obstacles she faced along the way.

Mixing Professionals and Friends in Casting

When it came to casting, Kippel employed a unique blend of professional actors and friends, a testament to her innovative approach. The film was primarily shot in the picturesque landscape of Sedona, adding a natural charm to the movie's visual narrative.

Lessons Learned and Looking Forward

In retrospect, Kippel underscores the significance of trusting her instincts and the necessity of constructing a supportive team for future projects. She expresses a keen interest in continuing to create films within the adventure, fantasy, and sci-fi genres. Her ultimate aspiration is to have control over her projects, whether they manifest in the realm of independent cinema or find a home in larger studio productions.