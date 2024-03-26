Dan Stevens Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud: Reflects on 'Abigail' and Their Bond

Dan Stevens has opened up about his cherished memories with the late Angus Cloud, highlighting their time together on the set of the horror film 'Abigail'. Stevens praised Cloud's performance and character, calling him a 'sweetheart' and likening him to 'all of our little brother' among the cast, which included notable talents such as Melissa Barrera and Kathryn Newton. The unexpected passing of Cloud at 25, due to an accidental overdose, has left a poignant mark on his colleagues and fans alike.

Advertisment

Behind the Scenes of 'Abigail'

Filming 'Abigail' was a unique experience for Stevens and the rest of the cast, with Cloud's presence adding an irreplaceable warmth and talent to the project. Directed by the acclaimed duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film presents a gripping narrative where a simple crime spirals into a nightmarish encounter with a vampire child. Cloud's role, completed before his untimely death and set for release on April 19, is highly anticipated as one of his final screen appearances.

A Rising Star Remembered

Advertisment

Angus Cloud had been making significant strides in Hollywood, notably through his role as Fezco in HBO's 'Euphoria', before branching out into films. His performances in 'Freaky Tales' and 'Your Lucky Day' showcased his versatility and potential as a rising star. 'Abigail' promises to offer audiences another glimpse of Cloud's burgeoning talent, solidifying his legacy in the industry.

Reflecting on Legacy and Loss

The loss of Angus Cloud has resonated deeply within the film community, with Stevens' reflections bringing to light the warmth and potential of the young actor. As 'Abigail' prepares to grace theaters, it stands as a testament to Cloud's talent and the impact he has left on those he worked with. The film not only commemorates a talented individual's final contributions but also invites audiences to celebrate the vibrancy and depth Angus Cloud brought to his roles.