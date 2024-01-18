en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Dan Antal to Rejoin Leidos as General Counsel, Succeeding Retiring Jerry Howe

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Dan Antal to Rejoin Leidos as General Counsel, Succeeding Retiring Jerry Howe

Leidos, a renowned defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company, has announced that Dan Antal will be rejoining the company as General Counsel. Antal, who currently serves as the general counsel for Rolls-Royce Defense in North America, will officially assume his new role on April 1, 2024.

A Smooth Transition

Antal’s appointment comes as Jerry Howe, the existing General Counsel at Leidos, prepares for retirement. However, to ensure a seamless transition, Howe will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until March 15, 2025. This move is seen as a strategic one, aimed at leveraging Howe’s deep industry knowledge and expertise during this crucial period.

Antal’s Return to Leidos

Antal is no stranger to Leidos. His professional journey has seen him hold various roles within the company for over seven years. During his tenure, he served as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the Civil Group, General Counsel for Defense, and Corporate Secretary. His industry experience also extends beyond Leidos, having served as the Director of Risk Management for the Middle East and Director of Operations at MWH Global.

Leadership Speaks

Leidos CEO, Thomas Bell, voiced his confidence in Antal’s abilities, highlighting his deep industry knowledge and familiarity with the company. “We are confident that Dan’s extensive experience and understanding of our company will be invaluable in his new role as General Counsel,” said Bell. He also took the opportunity to commend Howe for his seven years of dedicated service in the role of General Counsel, a sentiment echoed by the entire leadership team at Leidos.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
1 min ago
TD National President N. Chandrababu Naidu's Helicopter Veers Off Course, Lands Safely
On the 19th of January 2024, a helicopter carrying TD National President N. Chandrababu Naidu momentarily veered off its charted flight path while en route from Visakhapatnam airport to Araku Valley. The aircraft found itself in a brief navigational pickle as it was negotiating the hilly terrain, leading to a temporary disruption in communication between
TD National President N. Chandrababu Naidu's Helicopter Veers Off Course, Lands Safely
Boeing 747 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Malfunction, Adding to Boeing’s Troubles
1 hour ago
Boeing 747 Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Malfunction, Adding to Boeing’s Troubles
India's First Pilot Project for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Alcohol Inaugurated
1 hour ago
India's First Pilot Project for Sustainable Aviation Fuel from Alcohol Inaugurated
Cirrus Aircraft's Innovations Transform the Small Aircraft Industry
44 mins ago
Cirrus Aircraft's Innovations Transform the Small Aircraft Industry
Egyptair Flight 987 Makes Emergency Landing in Dublin Due to Cracked Windshield
52 mins ago
Egyptair Flight 987 Makes Emergency Landing in Dublin Due to Cracked Windshield
Denver International Airport: Soaring Beyond Expectations
1 hour ago
Denver International Airport: Soaring Beyond Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
30 seconds
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
44 seconds
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
1 min
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
3 mins
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
3 mins
Weekend Round-Up: Surprises and Dominance in Spanish Football Leagues
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
3 mins
Peterborough United Triumphs Over Shrewsbury Town: A Testament to Fan Support
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott: Impressing on Loan, Attracting Serie A Interest
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
4 mins
UK Defence Secretary Highlights Need for Strategic Adaptation Amid Middle East Tensions
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
5 mins
Derry Triumphs Over Donegal Amid Harsh Weather to Secure 13th Dr McKenna Cup
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app