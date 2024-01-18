Dan Antal to Rejoin Leidos as General Counsel, Succeeding Retiring Jerry Howe

Leidos, a renowned defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company, has announced that Dan Antal will be rejoining the company as General Counsel. Antal, who currently serves as the general counsel for Rolls-Royce Defense in North America, will officially assume his new role on April 1, 2024.

A Smooth Transition

Antal’s appointment comes as Jerry Howe, the existing General Counsel at Leidos, prepares for retirement. However, to ensure a seamless transition, Howe will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until March 15, 2025. This move is seen as a strategic one, aimed at leveraging Howe’s deep industry knowledge and expertise during this crucial period.

Antal’s Return to Leidos

Antal is no stranger to Leidos. His professional journey has seen him hold various roles within the company for over seven years. During his tenure, he served as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the Civil Group, General Counsel for Defense, and Corporate Secretary. His industry experience also extends beyond Leidos, having served as the Director of Risk Management for the Middle East and Director of Operations at MWH Global.

Leadership Speaks

Leidos CEO, Thomas Bell, voiced his confidence in Antal’s abilities, highlighting his deep industry knowledge and familiarity with the company. “We are confident that Dan’s extensive experience and understanding of our company will be invaluable in his new role as General Counsel,” said Bell. He also took the opportunity to commend Howe for his seven years of dedicated service in the role of General Counsel, a sentiment echoed by the entire leadership team at Leidos.