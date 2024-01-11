Damon Motors and Molicel: Powering Up Electric Motorcycles with Advanced Battery Tech

As the world inches closer to a sustainable future, every stride in the journey counts. One such stride is the recent partnership between Damon Motors, a vanguard in electric motorcycles, and E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Molicel), a trailblazer in battery technology.

Accelerating Into the Future

Damon Motors’ partnership with Molicel is based on a shared ambition to transform the electric motorcycle industry. The collaboration will see Molicel’s state-of-the-art batteries, renowned for their high capacity and power, integrated into Damon’s motorcycles. With a focus on extended range, increased power, and reduced charge times, this alliance promises to change the game.

A Strategic Powerhouse

Beyond the technology integration, this partnership holds strategic significance. Molicel’s new manufacturing plant in British Columbia will effectively shorten Damon’s supply chain for North America. This streamlined logistics process will not only bolster Damon’s operational efficiency but also bring about a greater level of production control.

Revving Up the Competition

As Derek Dorresteyn, CTO of Damon Motors, points out, this partnership will further enhance Damon’s position in electric vehicle technology. Molicel’s president, Casey Shiue, concurred, stating that their battery tech perfectly fits the requirements of high-performance motorcycles. This synergy is set to propel both companies towards their goal of becoming industry leaders.

Charging Ahead with Innovation

Damon’s HyperSport motorcycle has already demonstrated impressive performances, with its acceleration matching that of a 1000cc combustion engine motorcycle, reaching speeds of up to 168 mph. The proprietary 6-phase 150 kW motor delivers a smooth power delivery and stability with 200 hp and 230 nm torque. With over $70M in funding and $85M in reservations for more than 3,400 superbike units, Damon Motors is certainly charging full speed ahead.

In addition, Damon Motors is setting its sights on a NASDAQ listing through a merger and is all set to showcase its HyperFighter e-motorcycle at the eminent CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

As we stand on the cusp of a clean, green future, partnerships like these, driven by innovation and shared vision, are leading the way. The collaboration between Damon Motors and Molicel is more than a business venture; it’s a testament to what can be achieved when technology, sustainability, and ambition converge.