en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Damon Motors and Molicel: Powering Up Electric Motorcycles with Advanced Battery Tech

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Damon Motors and Molicel: Powering Up Electric Motorcycles with Advanced Battery Tech

As the world inches closer to a sustainable future, every stride in the journey counts. One such stride is the recent partnership between Damon Motors, a vanguard in electric motorcycles, and E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Molicel), a trailblazer in battery technology.

Accelerating Into the Future

Damon Motors’ partnership with Molicel is based on a shared ambition to transform the electric motorcycle industry. The collaboration will see Molicel’s state-of-the-art batteries, renowned for their high capacity and power, integrated into Damon’s motorcycles. With a focus on extended range, increased power, and reduced charge times, this alliance promises to change the game.

A Strategic Powerhouse

Beyond the technology integration, this partnership holds strategic significance. Molicel’s new manufacturing plant in British Columbia will effectively shorten Damon’s supply chain for North America. This streamlined logistics process will not only bolster Damon’s operational efficiency but also bring about a greater level of production control.

Revving Up the Competition

As Derek Dorresteyn, CTO of Damon Motors, points out, this partnership will further enhance Damon’s position in electric vehicle technology. Molicel’s president, Casey Shiue, concurred, stating that their battery tech perfectly fits the requirements of high-performance motorcycles. This synergy is set to propel both companies towards their goal of becoming industry leaders.

Charging Ahead with Innovation

Damon’s HyperSport motorcycle has already demonstrated impressive performances, with its acceleration matching that of a 1000cc combustion engine motorcycle, reaching speeds of up to 168 mph. The proprietary 6-phase 150 kW motor delivers a smooth power delivery and stability with 200 hp and 230 nm torque. With over $70M in funding and $85M in reservations for more than 3,400 superbike units, Damon Motors is certainly charging full speed ahead.

In addition, Damon Motors is setting its sights on a NASDAQ listing through a merger and is all set to showcase its HyperFighter e-motorcycle at the eminent CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

As we stand on the cusp of a clean, green future, partnerships like these, driven by innovation and shared vision, are leading the way. The collaboration between Damon Motors and Molicel is more than a business venture; it’s a testament to what can be achieved when technology, sustainability, and ambition converge.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Renowned celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, known for her work with Hollywood A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Jessica Chastain, has entered into a collaboration with British shoe brand, Sole Bliss. The brand, celebrated for its podiatrist-approved, bunion-friendly footwear, has joined forces with Stewart to co-design two new shoe styles specifically for red carpet
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
8 mins ago
India's Crackdown on Offshore Crypto Exchanges Boosts Local Platforms
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
9 mins ago
Tata Consumer Products Acquires Homegrown Brands Ching's Secret and Organic India in Deals Worth Rs 7,000 Crore
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
6 mins ago
China's Property Market Downturn to Continue Until 2025, Predicts Former Central Bank Official
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
8 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
8 mins ago
Bitcoin Retreats After ETF Debut as Market Shifts Focus; Crypto-Related Stocks Suffer Losses
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
24 seconds
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
1 min
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
2 mins
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
3 mins
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
4 mins
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
4 mins
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
5 mins
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
5 mins
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
44 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app