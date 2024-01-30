Damien Woody Defends NFL's Taylor Swift Coverage Amid Backlash

In a recent social media uproar, two-time Super Bowl champion, Damien Woody, addressed the backlash against the NFL's coverage featuring pop icon, Taylor Swift. Swift's frequent appearances during NFL broadcasts, particularly those featuring Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, with whom she shares a public relationship, have been a point of contention for some viewers.

Woody Responds to Criticism

Woody, a renowned football analyst and Swift fan himself, questioned what people expected when a global superstar like Swift was combined with the largest sports brand in the U.S. He challenged concerns that Swift's presence detracted from the game by pointing out that ratings did not corroborate these claims.

Impact on NFL's Viewership

Furthermore, Woody noted that Swift's appearances have led to non-football fans, particularly from households with young audiences, engaging with the sport. He cited his personal experience with his daughters, who started asking football-related questions during a game out of interest to see Swift on TV. This statement reflects the broader impact Swift's presence in the NFL has made.

Taylor Swift's Brand Value

According to Apex Marketing Group, Taylor Swift has generated a 'brand value' of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL. This has led to an increase in female viewership, record-breaking live event streaming, and a surge in merchandise sales. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also highlighted the positive effect of Swift's relationship with Kelce on the league.

Woody anticipates Swift's attendance at Super Bowl LVIII to support Kelce and the Chiefs as they face the San Francisco 49ers. Despite some viewers' complaints about Swift's coverage during the games, Woody believes that it is minimal and does not significantly disrupt the viewing experience. He reassured fans that Swift's presence is only briefly highlighted during the games, promising an undisturbed football encounter.