Damian Hurley Directs Mother Elizabeth in 'Strictly Confidential': A Natural Collaboration

Damian and Hurley's recent outing in New York City sparked interest following Damian's candid discussion about directing his mother in intimate scenes for his directorial debut, 'Strictly Confidential'. The duo appeared in good spirits, highlighting their unique bond and professional relationship in the film industry.

Advertisment

Unconventional Directing Decisions

Damian, stepping into the director's shoes for 'Strictly Confidential', made headlines by directing his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, in several racy scenes. Despite potential awkwardness, Damian described the experience as 'totally normal', attributing their ease to growing up in the entertainment industry. Elizabeth's portrayal of a character involved in a lesbian relationship was handled without the assistance of intimacy coordinators, emphasizing trust and comfort between mother and son on set.

Family Ties and Professional Boundaries

Advertisment

The Hurleys' professional collaboration sheds light on their dynamic, often described more as siblings than a traditional parent-child relationship. This closeness has shaped their approach to work, with Damian expressing no reservations about directing his mother in suggestive scenarios. Their bond, strengthened by their industry experiences, allows for a unique working relationship where personal and professional lines blur yet create a productive environment.

Reflections on a Groundbreaking Project

'Strictly Confidential' not only marks Dam