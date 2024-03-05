Dallin Motors Raffles 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Benefits Carbon County Boys & Girls Club

Dallin Motors, a Rawlins-based car dealership, is currently orchestrating a raffle, with the grand prize being a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Chief Financial Officer Josh Kovachevich has announced that only 500 raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The primary aim of this event is to support the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County, a decision spearheaded by Dallin Motors owner Sue Ward. This initiative not only promises an exciting opportunity for participants but also aims to contribute significantly to the local youth organization.

Advertisment

Why the Boys and Girls Club?

Owner Sue Ward shared her motivation behind selecting the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County as the beneficiary of the raffle's proceeds. According to Ward, the decision was driven by a desire to give back to the community and support an organization that plays a crucial role in the development and well-being of local children and teenagers. This act of generosity underscores Dallin Motors' commitment to making a positive impact within their community.

Raffle Details and Participation

Advertisment

Interested participants can purchase raffle tickets for $100 each, either in-person at Dallin Motors, located at 823 East Cedar Street in Rawlins, or through Venmo. Kovachevich emphasizes the importance of including a phone number with each Venmo purchase to ensure participants are easily reachable should they win. With only 500 tickets available, the opportunity to win is significantly higher compared to larger lotteries, making each ticket a valuable chance at the grand prize.

Anticipated Impact and Conclusion

The raffle is anticipated to culminate once all tickets have been sold, at which point the winners will be announced. Importantly, winners do not need to be present to claim their prize, facilitating wider participation. This initiative by Dallin Motors not only offers an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts and community members but also represents a meaningful contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County. Through this event, Dallin Motors sets an example of how businesses can engage with and support their communities, fostering a spirit of generosity and mutual support that benefits all involved.