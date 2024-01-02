Dallas Zoo’s Annual Penguin Days: A Wintry Treat for Families

In the heart of Texas, the Dallas Zoo—a sanctuary for over 2,000 animals from around the globe—is offering a wintry treat for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike. The seasonal promotion, dubbed ‘Penguin Days’, slashes the admission prices down to a mere $10 for all general tickets, valid until the leap day of February 29. This annual initiative has been a cherished tradition for over a decade, extending an affordable, educational, and enjoyable outing to families in the Dallas community and beyond.

A Tradition of Giving Back

Young children, aged 2 and under, will continue to be granted free entry, while Dallas Zoo Members will relish complimentary access throughout the promotion. The Penguin Days event, beyond its festive appeal, is an embodiment of the zoo’s commitment to inclusivity and affordability. As a cornerstone of the community, the Dallas Zoo prides itself on providing an educational and entertaining destination for all, irrespective of their financial means.

A Word from the COO

Sean Greene, the Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Zoo, expressed the organization’s pride in their perennial role as a welcoming and budget-friendly wildlife haven. ‘Our zoo is a place for everyone,’ Greene stated. ‘We are delighted to offer the Penguin Days promotion as a way to give back to our community and ensure that our zoo is accessible to all.’

Planning Your Visit

Prospective visitors are encouraged to don their warmest winter attire in line with the chilly theme of Penguin Days. Checking the local weather forecast and selecting an appropriate day for the visit is advised to ensure a pleasant and comfortable experience. Tickets should be purchased in advance via the zoo’s website to reserve an entry timeslot and avoid potential disappointment. Lastly, parking is available at a cost of $12 and can also be pre-purchased online to streamline the arrival process.