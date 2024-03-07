Dallas to Unveil New Nature Trail in Kiest Park, A WFAA and Greenspace Dallas Initiative

DALLAS -- Before fall arrives, Dallas residents will have a new nature-filled walking trail to enjoy alongside other recreational activities the city offers. The Kiest Conservation Area, part of the expansive 263-acre Kiest Park, is set to become home to a nearly three-mile trail developed through a partnership between WFAA and Greenspace Dallas. This addition aims to enhance the scenic beauty of one of Dallas's most cherished green spaces.

Trail Expansion Celebrates WFAA's 75th Anniversary

The project not only looks to enrich the community's connection with nature but also commemorates WFAA's 75-year journey since its establishment on September 17, 1949. "WFAA's legacy is rooted in our commitment to our community," expressed Carolyn Mungo, WFAA's Vice President and Station Manager. The initiative symbolizes the station's ongoing dedication to improving life in North Texas, with the trail serving as a living testament to this promise. While the trail's name awaits approval from the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Board, the tentative "The WFAA Nature Trail" suggests a legacy of commitment to the local environment and community.

Partnership and Funding Details

The TEGNA Foundation, parent company of WFAA, is set to fund the project, granting $75,000 to Greenspace Dallas for the construction of the trail. This funding will cover not only the trail but also an educational kiosk, interactive trail markers, and trailside benches, enhancing the educational aspect of the trail. Greenspace Dallas boasts a proven track record, having built more than 12 trails in the area and maintaining three green spaces, highlighting their expertise and dedication to Dallas's green infrastructure.

Community Impact and Anticipation

This collaborative effort reflects a shared goal of improving the quality of life for residents of North Texas by providing an opportunity to connect with the city's cultural heritage and natural landscapes. Richard Buckley, CEO of Greenspace Dallas, shared the organization's enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the support from Friends of Oak Cliff, which advocates for park improvements across the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. The anticipated opening, marked by a trailhead ribbon-cutting ceremony in September 2024, promises to be a significant addition to Dallas's recreational and cultural offerings.