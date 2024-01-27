Dallas Stars Clinch Overtime Victory against Washington Capitals in NHL Duel

In a riveting game of National Hockey League (NHL) action, the Dallas Stars clinched a narrow victory over the Washington Capitals with a final score of 5-4 in overtime. The duel initiated with Washington's Anthony Mantha registering the first goal at 9:40, but Dallas swiftly retaliated with goals from Johnston and Harley within a remarkably short span of 30 seconds.

Penalties and Goals Rule the First Half

The first period was not just about goals but also penalties, with Washington's McMichael being penalized for hooking and Dallas's Marchment for high sticking. As the second period rolled in, Washington's Sandin marked his first goal, followed by a power-play goal by Dallas's Marchment. Washington's Malenstyn was also penalized for tripping during this period.

A Tied Game Pushes to Overtime

Early in the third period, Dallas's Duchene found the net, but Washington retaliated with power-play goals from Ovechkin and Strome, tying the game and pushing it into overtime. The decisive goal in overtime was netted by Dallas's Harley, his second of the night, with assists from Duchene and Robertson, ultimately tilting the scale in favor of the Dallas Stars.

Goalies, Shots, and Spectators

The match saw a total of 26 shots on goal by Washington and 35 by Dallas. Both teams had one successful power-play opportunity out of two. The goalies for the night were Washington's Lindgren, who managed to save 30 out of 35 shots, and Dallas's Oettinger, who saved 22 out of 26 shots. The game was witnessed by a full house of 18,532 spectators and lasted for 2 hours and 38 minutes with referees TJ Luxmore and Dan O'Rourke, and linesmen Trent Knorr and Ben O'Quinn officiating the game.