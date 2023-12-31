en English
Travel & Tourism

Dallas Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration to Welcome 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:08 am EST
Dallas is getting ready to greet 2024 with pleasure and grandeur in a huge exhibition of celebration and festivity. Now in its seventh year, the city’s iconic Reunion Tower will be the focal point of an incredible drone and fireworks display that promises to be the most spectacular ever.

Reunion Tower: The Epicenter of Celebration

Known for its annual New Year’s Eve gala, Reunion Tower has prepared an awe-inspiring spectacle of 15,000 pounds of fireworks, laser-synced lighting, and dancing drones. The brilliant display is set to transform the night sky into a canvas of color and light, offering a feast for the eyes of both locals and tourists alike. Dusti Groskreutz, President of Reunion Tower, has confirmed that preparations are in full swing, with the final tweaks being made on the eve of the event.

Family-friendly Festivities

For families seeking a child-friendly environment, the Dallas Zoo offers a vibrant backdrop for viewing the fireworks. Adding to the family festivities, the Royal Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is set to host a special party, providing not only entertainment but also a panoramic view of the fireworks as the clock strikes midnight.

More Ways to Celebrate in Dallas

In addition to the main event at Reunion Tower, downtown Fort Worth is known for its exquisite New Year’s Eve celebration, promising a grand event paired with an extended fireworks display. For those seeking a unique experience, the Waters Cruise offers a chance to sail across the river under the illuminated sky, an experience that promises to be as unforgettable as it is beautiful. However, attendees are reminded to make reservations early to avoid disappointment.

Whether it’s the city’s nightlife, family-friendly events, or the grand display at Reunion Tower, Dallas promises a New Year’s Eve to remember. As the city counts down the final moments of 2023, it stands ready to usher in 2024 with a bang.

Travel & Tourism United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

