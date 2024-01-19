Dallas Plans Major Overhaul of Ross Avenue with New Pedestrian and Cyclist Path

The City of Dallas has embarked on a bold initiative to transform Ross Avenue, a vital artery connecting downtown Dallas to Lower Greenville. This comprehensive project aims to create a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, stretching almost two miles from IH-345 to the point where Ross Avenue intersects with Greenville Avenue.

Reimagining Ross Avenue

Currently, Ross Avenue is a bustling five-lane road, but this revamp will see it narrowed down to four lanes. The existing sidewalk on the north side of Ross Avenue will be expanded from six feet to a generous 10-12 feet, creating ample space for both pedestrians and cyclists. Alongside these changes, a median will be introduced to improve safety at cross streets, a move that promises to significantly enhance the safety for all road users.

Future-Proofing Infrastructure

While the project is ambitious in its scope, the planners are keen to future-proof Ross Avenue. The current design has factored in potential adjustments to accommodate a possible streetcar route in the future, ensuring that the infrastructure won't need to be reconstructed if this becomes a reality. Although current funding does not extend to the streetcar line, the plan is to design the project in a manner that will facilitate its future inclusion.

Connecting Communities

Dallas City Council member Jesse Moreno, a driving force behind this project, envisions Ross Avenue as the main street of Dallas, a conduit linking neighborhoods and enhancing connectivity. His vision extends beyond just Ross Avenue. Moreno has plans for a 'cultural trail' that will connect various districts in downtown Dallas, transforming the city's micro mobility infrastructure. Public meetings regarding the Ross Avenue Roadway Improvements Project commenced on January 17, paving the way for work to potentially start in March 2025.