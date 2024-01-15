Dallas in the Grip of Winter Storm: City Takes Decisive Measures

As a winter storm sweeps across Dallas, city departments have made crucial adjustments to their operating hours to prioritize both resident and employee safety. Sanitation services have been put on hold for Monday, Jan. 15, with residents urged to leave roll carts at their typical collection points until the weather conditions improve.

Preparing for the Storm

The City of Dallas is taking proactive measures against the winter storm, with a virtual press conference organized to inform the public about strategies for keeping streets clear, responding to emergencies, providing temporary shelters, and addressing infrastructure and legal issues. Various city departments, including Emergency Management, Homeless Solutions, Fire Rescue, Public Works, and Water Utilities, are actively participating in this initiative.

Adapting to Weather Conditions

Road crews have been hard at work applying sand to bridges and overpasses to maintain clear passage. The Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority are handling highways and toll roads respectively. The temporary shelter at Fair Park is nearing its full capacity, pushing the city to collaborate with partners to open additional temporary shelters at Oak Lawn Methodist Church and Austin Street Center.

Emergency Response and Support

Fire Rescue and Police departments are maintaining emergency response and supporting shelter operations. Despite the severe weather conditions, public transit via DART continues to operate, and Oncor is ready to handle reported power outages. Code Compliance Services is experiencing a surge in calls and is investigating an apartment complex for shutting off the water supply.

Precautions Against the Cold

Residents are being advised to take precautions against the cold by letting faucets drip and understanding how to shut off their water mains. They are also encouraged to report homeless individuals in need of shelter to 311 and to call the same number for pets left outside in freezing temperatures.

As the city continues to battle the winter storm, the commitment of its departments and the resilience of its residents are evident. Amidst the chill, Dallas stands strong, ready to weather the storm and emerge unscathed on the other side.