Dallas Hosts Equity Symposium: A Step Towards Racial and Economic Equity

On the forefront of change, Dallas is preparing to host the fifth annual Equity Indicators Symposium at Paul Quinn College. The symposium signals the city’s relentless pursuit of racial and economic equity, a mission representative of an era of awakening and action.

Spotlight on Dallas’ Progress

The event will shed light on Dallas’ performance in mitigating disparities through 2023, with a keynote address from Demetria McCain, a distinguished figure from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Panels will delve into critical issues like affordable housing and infrastructure, both of which bear the weight of the city’s historical discrimination.

The Legacy of Inequality

Dallas’ past is marred by discrimination, with nonwhite residents often facing unfavorable outcomes across sectors. A significant portion of Black and Hispanic neighborhoods grapple with deficient infrastructure—a scar of past discriminatory housing policies. The consequences of these policies are still felt today, as these communities struggle with homeownership.

Tracking Equity with Data

The Dallas Equity Indicators project, in collaboration with Every Texan, monitors disparities in economic opportunity, education, neighborhoods and infrastructure, justice and government, and public health. In 2023, the city expanded its focus by adding environmental justice as an indicator. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Dallas’ equity scores have seen a gradual upswing since 2018.

Commitment to Equity

Walking the talk, in 2022, Dallas adopted a Racial Equity Plan, setting equity goals for all departments with a focus on historically disadvantaged communities. The city has pledged $20 million from excess revenue towards equity-focused staff and initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to build a more equitable Dallas for all its residents.