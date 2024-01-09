en English
Business

Dallas Fed President’s Speech Influences Global Financial Market Movements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Global financial markets witnessed significant shifts overnight, with the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq index registering rises of 1.41% and 2.20% respectively. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury (UST 10y) fell by 2 basis points to 4.03%, while the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) dipped by 0.16% to a value of 102.28. The crude oil price also saw a sharp drop of 3.1%, settling at $76.35 per barrel.

Dallas Fed President’s Influence on Market Dynamics

The market fluctuations were largely attributed to a speech by Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan over the weekend. Logan hinted at a potential slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction, a process known as quantitative tightening (QT). This comes in the wake of a couple of turbulent years for asset prices, with the runoff of the Fed’s securities holdings contributing significantly to the volatility. Logan’s insights carry substantial weight considering her previous role as head of the New York Fed’s markets desk.

Logan’s View on Quantitative Tightening

In her public speech, Logan discussed the need to reconsider the speed of the Fed’s balance sheet reduction. She cited recent fluctuations in the Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) as an indicator of possible scarcity of reserves for some banks. Logan underscored a slower approach to QT, arguing it could offer long-term benefits towards normalising the Fed’s balance sheet. She also raised concerns about liquidity conditions as ON RRP balances near zero.

Implications of Logan’s Speech

Logan’s comments have had a profound impact on the markets. Expectations are now rife for a start to rate cuts from a 22-year high in March and a halt to the shrinking of the balance sheet by midyear. Forecasts suggest about 100 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year, with the U.S. central bank’s short-term policy rate expected to fall to around 3% by early 2026. Furthermore, the Fed’s balance sheet reduction is anticipated to slow down when overnight reverse repo balances hit a low level. Logan also remarked that if financial conditions are not kept sufficiently tight, inflation could potentially surge and reverse the progress made so far.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

