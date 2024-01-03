Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom

Electronic display manufacturer, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), has reported over a 20% increase in revenue for the first half of FY24, totaling $431.9 million, and an operating income of $59.7 million. Founded in 1968, Daktronics has nestled itself as a frontrunner in the market of large-screen video displays and electronic scoreboards, with its products being sold in over 120 countries. A testament to their market presence is the Halo Dome at the Intuit Dome for the LA Clippers, a project of note under their belt.

Market Dominance

Daktronics enjoys nearly 50% of the market share in North America, a region where the value of the global LED video display market stands at a robust $1.2 billion. The company’s recent growth is attributed to the surge of pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this growth comes with its own set of challenges.

Emerging Concerns

A shrinking order backlog has raised eyebrows. Although orders in Q2 FY24 have shown a slight increase, H1 FY24 orders have dipped by 3% year-on-year. This has resulted in a reduced backlog, down to $306.9 million from the $463.1 million reported a year earlier. The expanding global market, especially in the APAC region, could further impact Daktronics’ future performance negatively.

Financial Stability and Investor Caution

Despite the looming concerns, Daktronics maintains a solid balance sheet with $8.2 million in net cash and $64.7 million in cash equivalents as of October 2023. There’s a noticeable short-selling activity, with a 7.44% short interest in the float. This presents a high risk of a short squeeze. Given the potential decline in sales and income in the upcoming years, coupled with the company’s current valuation reflecting a decrease of over 30% from its 52-week high, risk-averse investors are advised to stay clear of Daktronics’ stock.