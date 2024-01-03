en English
Daktronics Revenue Surges but Future Uncertainties Loom

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Electronic display manufacturer, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT), has reported over a 20% increase in revenue for the first half of FY24, totaling $431.9 million, and an operating income of $59.7 million. Founded in 1968, Daktronics has nestled itself as a frontrunner in the market of large-screen video displays and electronic scoreboards, with its products being sold in over 120 countries. A testament to their market presence is the Halo Dome at the Intuit Dome for the LA Clippers, a project of note under their belt.

Market Dominance

Daktronics enjoys nearly 50% of the market share in North America, a region where the value of the global LED video display market stands at a robust $1.2 billion. The company’s recent growth is attributed to the surge of pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this growth comes with its own set of challenges.

Emerging Concerns

A shrinking order backlog has raised eyebrows. Although orders in Q2 FY24 have shown a slight increase, H1 FY24 orders have dipped by 3% year-on-year. This has resulted in a reduced backlog, down to $306.9 million from the $463.1 million reported a year earlier. The expanding global market, especially in the APAC region, could further impact Daktronics’ future performance negatively.

Financial Stability and Investor Caution

Despite the looming concerns, Daktronics maintains a solid balance sheet with $8.2 million in net cash and $64.7 million in cash equivalents as of October 2023. There’s a noticeable short-selling activity, with a 7.44% short interest in the float. This presents a high risk of a short squeeze. Given the potential decline in sales and income in the upcoming years, coupled with the company’s current valuation reflecting a decrease of over 30% from its 52-week high, risk-averse investors are advised to stay clear of Daktronics’ stock.

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

