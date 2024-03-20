Daisy de la Hoya Refutes Stalking Claims, Cites Mental Health Crisis

Daisy de la Hoya, known for her reality TV appearances, is currently addressing allegations of stalking made by '90 Day Fiancé' stars Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks. De la Hoya vehemently denies the accusations, attributing her actions to a misunderstood mental health episode and not a deliberate attempt to harass the couple. She emphasizes that her behavior, including an incident where she entered Fineman and Brooks' car, was influenced by her condition, for which she is now seeking treatment.

Allegations and Denials

Fineman and Brooks recently filed a police report accusing de la Hoya of stalking, claiming she had been harassing them since January. The report included allegations of de la Hoya following them, climbing into their vehicle, and making unsolicited declarations of love. In response, de la Hoya explains that her actions were misunderstood, insisting she believed Fineman and Brooks were associated with her celebrity crush, Tom Cruise, due to a mental health episode. She clarifies that her affection was meant for Cruise, not Brooks, and expresses disappointment over the public dissemination of her mental health struggle.

Treatment and Recovery

De la Hoya acknowledges the seriousness of her actions and is proactive about seeking help. She has checked into a treatment center to address her mental health issues, demonstrating her commitment to recovery. The reality star expresses remorse for any distress her actions may have caused and is focused on her health. Concerns about her pet during her treatment were also addressed, as she confirms the dog is being cared for by a friend.

Implications of the Incident

This incident sheds light on the complex interplay between mental health and behavior, particularly in the high-pressure environment of reality television. De la Hoya's situation serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and compassion in addressing mental health issues. It also highlights the challenges faced by public figures in managing personal crises under the public eye. As de la Hoya continues her journey toward recovery, the conversation around mental health awareness and support in the entertainment industry may gain renewed attention.