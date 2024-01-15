en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Daimler Trucks Recalls Western Star Trucks Over Park Brake Defect

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Daimler Trucks Recalls Western Star Trucks Over Park Brake Defect

In a significant safety-related announcement, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has issued a recall for specific models of their Western Star heavy-duty trucks, namely the 2023-2024 4900 and 6900 series. This recall results from an identified defect in the inversion valve, a vital component of the park brake system. The defect can cause a delay in the park brake’s engagement, thereby raising the risk of unintentional vehicle movement and amplifying the possibility of crashes.

Non-compliance with FMVSS 121

This defective inversion valve does not align with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 121 since it surpasses the maximum allowable delay of three seconds for park brake engagement. The safety implications are considerable, as an unexpected delay in park brake activation can lead to the heavy-duty trucks rolling away. Such a scenario poses a significant hazard to both the truck drivers and the general public.

Identifying the Defect

Operators of the affected trucks might notice a warning sign if they fail to hear the usual park brake exhaust noise. This noise is indicative of a delay in the valve’s operation. Hence, its absence could serve as a cautionary sign for drivers.

Preventing Potential Accidents

The recall by DTNA aims to address this issue and avert potential accidents that could stem from this defect. By acknowledging and acting upon this flaw, the company underlines its commitment to ensuring the safety of its customers and the general public.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 mins ago
Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design
India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra, has unveiled the 2024 Mahindra XUV700, an updated version of their best-selling SUV. The new model retains the impressive performance of its predecessors, with added enhancements and advanced technology features. With a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 XUV700 is expected to further solidify Mahindra’s
Mahindra Launches 2024 XUV700: Advanced Features and Stylish Design
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
39 mins ago
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
46 mins ago
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
15 mins ago
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
27 mins ago
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
27 mins ago
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
36 seconds
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
51 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
55 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
59 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
1 min
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
1 min
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
1 min
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
1 min
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
21 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
42 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app