DACA Recipients Geneva Karr and Xunami Muse Make History on RuPaul's Drag Race

In a recent groundbreaking episode of RuPaul's Drag Race, participants Geneva Karr and Xunami Muse became the first Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to grace the show. This landmark moment saw the pair candidly discussing the trials they endure as DACA beneficiaries, casting a spotlight on the often-overlooked issues faced by these 'Dreamers'.

Trailblazers on the Drag Scene

Geneva Karr, the maiden Mexican-born drag queen to partake in the main series, hails from Brownsville, TX. Her counterpart, Xunami Muse, originally from Panama, now resides in New York City. Xunami Muse, who is the drag daughter of former competitor Kandy Muse, credits DACA for her ability to legally work and participate in Drag Race.

The DACA Dilemma

The episode saw the duo voicing their apprehensions concerning the precarious future of DACA. This concern stems from a ruling in September of the preceding year by a Texas U.S. District Court, which deemed the program unlawful. While current protections for DACA recipients persist, the path to citizenship remains undefined, leaving them in an uncertain position.

Latina Presence in Drag Race

The episode also underscored the significant Latina presence on the show this season. Performers such as Morphine Love Dion, Megami, and Mirage are proudly representing their heritage. Mirage, in particular, celebrated her lineage during the first Indigenous Pride Month in Las Vegas before her elimination.