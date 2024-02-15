D23 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary: Exclusive Events, Collectibles, and a Special Disney Twenty-Three Issue

In 2024, the air is thick with anticipation and celebration as D23, the official Disney fan club, marks a significant milestone - its 15th anniversary. This year, Disney aficionados are in for a treat with a suite of exclusive events, the release of a special Disney Twenty-Three magazine issue, and a Gold Member collector set designed to dazzle even the most seasoned collectors. The festivities promise to immerse fans in the magic and legacy of Disney, offering unique experiences and memorabilia that celebrate the past, present, and future of this beloved brand.

Advertisment

A Trip Down Memory Lane and Beyond

The crown jewel of the anniversary celebrations is the latest issue of Disney Twenty-Three, a publication that has become a collector's item in its own right. This issue takes readers on a magical journey that spans the globe and the decades. From the enchanting Zootopia land at Shanghai Disney Resort to the icy realms of the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the magazine highlights the innovative expansions that continue to push the boundaries of theme park experiences. But the nostalgia doesn't stop there. A retrospective look at storybooks from classic Disney films tugs at the heartstrings, reminding fans of the timeless tales that have shaped generations.

Adding a dash of showbiz sparkle, the issue celebrates the 30th anniversary of Disney on Broadway, featuring candid interviews with stars who have brought Disney characters to life on the stage. Their insights offer a backstage pass to the glitz, glamour, and sheer talent that fuel these spectacular productions.

Advertisment

Exclusive Events and Collectibles

For D23 Gold Members, 2024 is set to be an unforgettable year. The celebration includes a Gold Member-exclusive event at Walt Disney World Resort, where fans can experience the magic of Disney in the company of fellow enthusiasts. In a nod to Disney's rich cinematic history, a special theatrical screening of The Princess and the Frog will be held in New Orleans, offering fans a unique opportunity to watch the beloved film in the city that inspired it.

The pinnacle of the year's festivities is D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California. This gathering is a mecca for Disney fans, offering sneak peeks, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to meet the creators and voices behind their favorite characters and stories.

Advertisment

The 2024 Gold Member Collector Set is poised to be a highlight for collectors, featuring a Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse figurine, a mystery companion figurine, a deck of playing cards adorned with Disney icons, and more. These collectibles, designed with the fan in mind, capture the enchantment and innovation that Disney is known for.

A Month of Appreciation

In March, D23 takes a moment to thank its members with Member Appreciation Month, offering exclusive merchandise and a special sweepstakes. This month-long celebration underscores the fan club's commitment to its members, providing them with opportunities to deepen their connection to the Disney legacy and to each other.

As the 15th anniversary of D23 unfolds, fans across the globe are invited to come together and celebrate the enduring magic of Disney. With exclusive events, collector's items, and a magazine issue that brings the rich tapestry of Disney's history and future to life, 2024 promises to be a year filled with wonder, nostalgia, and the kind of magic that only Disney can deliver. This anniversary is not just a celebration of D23 but a tribute to the fans whose passion and loyalty have helped shape the Disney experience, making it richer and more vibrant with each passing year.