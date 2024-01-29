CytoDyn Announces Major Executive Changes: Lalezari Takes the Helm as CEO, Cohen Appointed Interim CFO

CytoDyn, a frontrunner in the OTCQB market, has unveiled significant alterations to its executive roster. The company has officially instated Jacob Lalezari as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on January 26, 2024. Lalezari had been shouldering the responsibilities of the interim CEO since November 2023. His association with CytoDyn traces back to 2020 when he served as the Chief Medical Officer and has been part of the company's scientific advisory board for several years.

A New Chapter Begins with Lalezari

Lalezari's appointment follows a meticulous search operation by the company's Board of Directors, marking the dawn of a fresh chapter in the company's journey. His leadership is anticipated to guide CytoDyn through a vital transition phase as it continues to realign its strategic management.

Mitchell Cohen Steps in as Interim CFO

Adding to this leadership transformation, CytoDyn has also announced the appointment of Mitchell Cohen as the interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 1, 2024. Cohen steps into this role following the resignation of the former CFO, Antonio Migliarese, which becomes effective on January 31, 2024.

Cohen's Valuable Experience

Mitchell Cohen brings with him a wealth of experience from various companies where he has served in the same position. His previous portfolios include renowned firms like Blue Apron Holdings, Redbox Entertainment, and Cerence, making him a valuable addition to CytoDyn's executive team. His financial acumen is expected to navigate CytoDyn's economic landscape during this critical transition.

This latest announcement from CytoDyn not only offers insight into its ongoing strategic management realignment but also underscores the company's commitment to fortifying its leadership team with seasoned professionals to steer the company towards future growth.