CyrusOne Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Appointments

CyrusOne, a Dallas-based global data center developer and operator, has made significant changes to its leadership team with the announcement of new executive appointments. The company has named Owen Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jay Elms as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales, in a bid to bolster its position in the industry’s robust growth landscape.

Owen Morris to Lead Global Finance

Effective from March 11, 2024, Owen Morris will helm CyrusOne’s global finance organization. His responsibilities will encompass a broad spectrum, including overseeing accounting, financial reporting, risk management, treasury, and strategic planning. Morris, with his proven leadership expertise and impressive track record in driving strong financial results, is a valuable addition to CyrusOne’s team.

Prior to this role, Morris served as the Treasurer at Tenet Healthcare and the CFO at USPI, a Tenet subsidiary. His contributions were instrumental in accelerating their expansion through organic growth and acquisitions. His new role at CyrusOne aims to leverage this experience to further the company’s strategic objectives in light of the industry’s promising growth prospects.

Jay Elms to Head Strategic Sales

In addition to Morris’ appointment, CyrusOne has also announced Jay Elms as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Elms, formerly the Vice President of Global Sales at NTT Global Data Centers Americas and Schneider Electric, will lead CyrusOne’s strategic sales team. His primary focus will be on cultivating relationships with hyperscalers to support their growth and innovation needs.

Brent Behrman, CyrusOne’s Chief Sales Officer, has expressed confidence in Elms’ sales expertise and his ability to augment the company’s market position. The new appointments reflect CyrusOne’s commitment to delivering high-performance mission-critical facilities to its clientele, which includes nearly 800 customers, approximately 200 of which are Fortune 1000 companies.

With more than 50 facilities worldwide, the company continues to forge ahead in its quest to serve a global audience, and these strategic leadership changes are anticipated to steer the company towards profitable growth, further solidifying its standing in the global data center industry.