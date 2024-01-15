Cynthia Mitchell-Heard Elected First Female President of Los Angeles Urban League

In a landmark moment for the Los Angeles Urban League, a venerable civil rights association that has championed equality for nearly a century, Cynthia Mitchell-Heard has been elected as the organization’s President and CEO. This development is especially significant as it marks the first instance in the League’s 100-year history that a woman has been appointed to its highest leadership position.

A Historic Appointment

Cynthia Mitchell-Heard’s appointment represents a transformative shift within the LA Urban League, an organization that has steadfastly promoted the social and economic equity of African Americans and other underserved urban populations since its inception in 1931. Her leadership heralds a new era for this esteemed institution, highlighting its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and gender equality.

A Celebratory Event at Fairmont Hotel

The momentous occasion was commemorated at a grand event hosted at the Fairmont Hotel in Century City on Saturday. Distinguished figures from across Los Angeles attended the celebration. Among the attendees were Mayor Karen Bass and renowned KCAL broadcaster Pat Harvey, both of whom have been vocal advocates for social justice and gender equality. Their presence underscored the significance of this milestone in the history of the Urban League.

The Legacy Continues

With Mitchell-Heard at the helm, the Los Angeles Urban League is set to continue its legacy of advocacy, empowerment, and social justice. She succeeds Michael Lawson, who has left an indelible imprint on the organization. As the League embarks on this new chapter, the focus remains steadfast on its mission to enable African Americans and other marginalized urban communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.