Education

Cyber Innovation Center: 15 Years of Economic Impact and a New Era of Leadership

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
The Cyber Innovation Center (CIC), nestled in the heart of North Louisiana, celebrates its 15th year of pioneering a knowledge-driven industry and invigorating the local economy. As the lifeblood of the National Cyber Research Park (NCRP), the CIC has been a beacon of collaboration, partnering with academia and industry to cultivate a top-tier workforce and enhance the regional quality of life.

A Decade of Economic Impact

Over the past decade, the NCRP has been a cornerstone of economic growth, generating over 1,000 jobs annually since 2011, amassing more than $1 billion in earnings for local residents, and fostering over $1 billion in new sales. The Louisiana Tech Research Institute’s fourth building, inaugurated in October, signifies the latest stride in this growth-oriented initiative.

Leadership Transition

As 2024 dawns, the CIC is set for a change in leadership, with the current president passing the baton to Kevin Nolten. Nolten, a CIC veteran since 2014, is lauded for his proficiency in education, training, and workforce development. Having played various roles in the CIC’s success, he is poised to propel the region’s economic development and cybersecurity acumen to new heights.

Securing Funding for Future Growth

Meanwhile, the CIC’s affiliated programs, CYBER.ORG and STRIKEWERX, have cemented their future growth with five years of funding. CYBER.ORG has received a generous $34 million grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), while STRIKEWERX has secured $95.6 million via a Partnership Intermediary Agreement with the Air Force Global Strike Command. These programs have made a profound impact, including significant contributions to the Air Force and providing a robust cybersecurity curriculum to 30,000 teachers nationwide.

As we usher in a new era of leadership, we reflect on the relentless efforts and investments of the CIC, NCRP partners, and local and state officials to diversify the workforce and stimulate economic growth. Their mission to improve the lives of northwest Louisiana residents continues unabated, with a rejuvenated commitment to excellence under the forthcoming leadership.

Education United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

