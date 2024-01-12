en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacy Locations Within Target Stores

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacy Locations Within Target Stores

CVS Health has unveiled a strategic plan to close select pharmacy locations within Target stores across the United States. This move commences in February and is slated to conclude by the end of April. Although the exact number of closures remains undisclosed, a report by The Wall Street Journal indicates that ‘dozens’ of locations will be impacted. Currently, CVS operates around 9,000 pharmacies nationwide, approximately 1,800 of which are located within Target’s 1,956 stores.

Employee Transitions and Patient Care

Employees affected by the closures will be offered comparable roles at other CVS locations. In a bid to ensure uninterrupted access to pharmacy care for impacted customers, prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies ahead of a store’s closure.

A Strategic Shift

This initiative is part of CVS’s strategic plan to adapt to changing consumer buying patterns, demographic shifts, and evolving health needs. In 2021, CVS announced its intention to close about 900 stores—approximately 10% of its U.S. locations—over a three-year period to focus on transforming into a broader health-care provider.

Healthcare Services Emphasis

CVS recently acquired Signify Health for nearly $8 billion and Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion, highlighting its shift towards healthcare services. Concurrently, CVS initiated a cost-cutting program, which included the planned layoff of 5,000 employees. This announcement follows reports of pharmacy staff walkouts during the fall, protesting strenuous working conditions. CVS has expressed its commitment to engaging with its staff to address their concerns.

0
Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, is ready to write a new chapter in his illustrious career. He has inked a significant deal with Warner Bros. (WBD), under which he will produce and star in upcoming movies. Notably, this development comes in the wake of his strained relationship with Paramount Pictures, hinting at
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
Twitter Faces Significant User Decline and Algorithm Criticism After Elon Musk's Takeover
13 mins ago
Twitter Faces Significant User Decline and Algorithm Criticism After Elon Musk's Takeover
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
15 mins ago
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
4 mins ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
7 mins ago
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
7 mins ago
Leadership Coach Susan Rucker Shares Her Triumphs on 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!'
Latest Headlines
World News
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
2 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
3 mins
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
5 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
7 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
7 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
10 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
10 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
11 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
11 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app