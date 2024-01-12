CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacy Locations Within Target Stores

CVS Health has unveiled a strategic plan to close select pharmacy locations within Target stores across the United States. This move commences in February and is slated to conclude by the end of April. Although the exact number of closures remains undisclosed, a report by The Wall Street Journal indicates that ‘dozens’ of locations will be impacted. Currently, CVS operates around 9,000 pharmacies nationwide, approximately 1,800 of which are located within Target’s 1,956 stores.

Employee Transitions and Patient Care

Employees affected by the closures will be offered comparable roles at other CVS locations. In a bid to ensure uninterrupted access to pharmacy care for impacted customers, prescriptions will be transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies ahead of a store’s closure.

A Strategic Shift

This initiative is part of CVS’s strategic plan to adapt to changing consumer buying patterns, demographic shifts, and evolving health needs. In 2021, CVS announced its intention to close about 900 stores—approximately 10% of its U.S. locations—over a three-year period to focus on transforming into a broader health-care provider.

Healthcare Services Emphasis

CVS recently acquired Signify Health for nearly $8 billion and Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion, highlighting its shift towards healthcare services. Concurrently, CVS initiated a cost-cutting program, which included the planned layoff of 5,000 employees. This announcement follows reports of pharmacy staff walkouts during the fall, protesting strenuous working conditions. CVS has expressed its commitment to engaging with its staff to address their concerns.