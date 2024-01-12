en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CVRx, Inc. Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
CVRx, Inc. Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results

Medical device pioneer CVRx, Inc. has announced it will reveal its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on January 25th, 2024, following the close of the market. This announcement will be accompanied by a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time, providing an opportunity for interested parties to delve into the details of the results. The call will be accessible through a live webcast on the company’s investor relations webpage, as well as via telephone for both U.S. and international callers.

Barostim: The Breakthrough Neuromodulation Device

Renowned for its innovative Barostim device, CVRx has carved a niche for itself in the realm of neuromodulation solutions for cardiovascular diseases. This FDA-approved implantable device operates by transmitting electrical pulses to baroreceptors in the carotid artery. The ultimate goal is a balance in the autonomic nervous system, bringing relief to the debilitating symptoms of heart failure patients. Owing to its transformative impact, Barostim has earned the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is also approved for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, courtesy of the CE Mark.

CVRx’s Financial Trajectory

In its Q4 2023 financial results, CVRx reported a negative net margin of 121.06 and a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity of 44.62. Despite these challenges, the company raised a significant $100 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in June 2021. While the company’s stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy, it is forecasted to see a downside of 4.6% from its current price of 28.04.

Looking Forward

As the date of the next quarterly earnings announcement approaches, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing CVRx’s performance. The company’s commitment to pioneering neuromodulation solutions for cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the success of its flagship product, Barostim, places it in a promising position to navigate the future.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT: Potential Passive-Income Plays for TFSA Investors
Investment opportunities in the realm of passive-income stocks are currently in the spotlight, particularly for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors. Amid the backdrop of likely peaking interest rates, two specific investment prospects, TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT, stand out. TD Bank: Finding Support After a Tough Spell TD Bank has faced a challenging time, witnessing
TD Bank and SmartCentres REIT: Potential Passive-Income Plays for TFSA Investors
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
3 mins ago
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
Wolverine Worldwide Sells Sperry Brand in Strategic Move
3 mins ago
Wolverine Worldwide Sells Sperry Brand in Strategic Move
Envista Holdings Set to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results, Conference Call Scheduled
51 seconds ago
Envista Holdings Set to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results, Conference Call Scheduled
Christopher L. Caldwell Joins Boards of Directors for Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank
2 mins ago
Christopher L. Caldwell Joins Boards of Directors for Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank
IFF Appoints New CEO, J. Erik Fyrwald, Anticipates Growth
2 mins ago
IFF Appoints New CEO, J. Erik Fyrwald, Anticipates Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
16 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
32 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
40 seconds
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
53 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
1 min
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
1 min
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
2 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
2 mins
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
2 mins
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
48 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app