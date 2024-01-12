Cvent Acquires Jifflenow and iCapture, Amplifying Trade Show Capabilities

Technology firm Cvent, specializing in meetings, has fortified its portfolio with the acquisition of two trade show technology companies: Jifflenow and iCapture. Jifflenow, a provider of group meeting scheduling tools, and iCapture, a lead-capture solution firm, are now part of Cvent’s expanding endeavor to innovate and deliver top-tier solutions.

Jifflenow’s Integration: A Leap Forward

With the integration of Jifflenow’s technology, Cvent is set to offer new capabilities for planning and booking group meetings at events and trade shows. The acquisition also facilitates tracking and follow-up of conversations that typically occur offline, bridging a significant gap in the event marketing sector.

iCapture’s Acquisition: Boosting Lead Volume

Simultaneously, the acquisition of iCapture aims at enhancing lead volume during trade shows. It provides a standardized system tailored to the diverse lead capture requirements of organizations, offering an award-winning solution to maximize event leads.

The Significance: Resurgence of In-person Events

These acquisitions are notably significant as they coincide with the resurgence of in-person events as key drivers of business growth post-pandemic. Cvent’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by these strategic moves, that not only expand their Event Marketing and Management platform but also empower organizations to streamline their trade show presence, lead generation, and conversion processes.

The enhanced trade show and conference solutions are set to be showcased at the upcoming Cvent CONNECT 2024 conference, demonstrating the potential of these integrations in the real world. This move also builds upon an existing partnership and integration with Cvent that Jifflenow had previously established, as mentioned by Jifflenow’s founder and CEO Hari Shetty.

In conclusion, Cvent’s acquisitions of Jifflenow and iCapture are significant additions to its portfolio, aiming to provide comprehensive and efficient solutions for event marketing and management, particularly in the realm of trade shows.