en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cvent Acquires Jifflenow and iCapture, Amplifying Trade Show Capabilities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
Cvent Acquires Jifflenow and iCapture, Amplifying Trade Show Capabilities

Technology firm Cvent, specializing in meetings, has fortified its portfolio with the acquisition of two trade show technology companies: Jifflenow and iCapture. Jifflenow, a provider of group meeting scheduling tools, and iCapture, a lead-capture solution firm, are now part of Cvent’s expanding endeavor to innovate and deliver top-tier solutions.

Jifflenow’s Integration: A Leap Forward

With the integration of Jifflenow’s technology, Cvent is set to offer new capabilities for planning and booking group meetings at events and trade shows. The acquisition also facilitates tracking and follow-up of conversations that typically occur offline, bridging a significant gap in the event marketing sector.

iCapture’s Acquisition: Boosting Lead Volume

Simultaneously, the acquisition of iCapture aims at enhancing lead volume during trade shows. It provides a standardized system tailored to the diverse lead capture requirements of organizations, offering an award-winning solution to maximize event leads.

The Significance: Resurgence of In-person Events

These acquisitions are notably significant as they coincide with the resurgence of in-person events as key drivers of business growth post-pandemic. Cvent’s commitment to innovation is further underscored by these strategic moves, that not only expand their Event Marketing and Management platform but also empower organizations to streamline their trade show presence, lead generation, and conversion processes.

The enhanced trade show and conference solutions are set to be showcased at the upcoming Cvent CONNECT 2024 conference, demonstrating the potential of these integrations in the real world. This move also builds upon an existing partnership and integration with Cvent that Jifflenow had previously established, as mentioned by Jifflenow’s founder and CEO Hari Shetty.

In conclusion, Cvent’s acquisitions of Jifflenow and iCapture are significant additions to its portfolio, aiming to provide comprehensive and efficient solutions for event marketing and management, particularly in the realm of trade shows.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
43 seconds ago
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc., has reportedly made his first share sale in almost a dozen years, in the days leading up to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with direct investment in Bitcoin. The transactions, which occurred between January 2 and January 10, saw Saylor selling between
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Sells Shares Ahead of SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
Decoding South Florida's Business Landscape: A Comprehensive Analysis
5 mins ago
Decoding South Florida's Business Landscape: A Comprehensive Analysis
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
7 mins ago
Navigating the 2024 Financial Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview
2023 Tax Filing Season Commences on January 29: Key Information for Taxpayers
1 min ago
2023 Tax Filing Season Commences on January 29: Key Information for Taxpayers
Delta Air Lines Reduces 2024 Earnings Forecast, Shares Dip
2 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Reduces 2024 Earnings Forecast, Shares Dip
Robert Leary Joins Voya Financial's Board of Directors
2 mins ago
Robert Leary Joins Voya Financial's Board of Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
13 seconds
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
34 seconds
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
1 min
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
2 mins
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
2 mins
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
4 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
4 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
5 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
6 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app