Cuyahoga County Unveils Rapid Reentry Housing Funds Program

In a significant move towards reducing homelessness and recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals, Cuyahoga County in Ohio has unveiled the Rapid Reentry Housing Funds Program. The program, a collaborative initiative with the county's Office of Re-Entry, Oriana House, Inc., and North Star Neighborhood Reentry Resource Center, is designed to support these individuals in securing housing and covering utility costs post their release.

The Program and Its Funding

The Rapid Reentry Housing Funds Program is bolstered by a $100,000 allocation from county funds. This fund will be utilized to make direct payments to landlords and utility providers for expenses such as debts, security deposits, and initial rent. The aim is to assist between 100 to 150 people, thus providing a crucial lifeline to those grappling with the challenges of reintegration into society.

Eligibility and Application

Eligibility for this program is determined by a few key criteria. Participants must have been released within the last 180 days from various correctional facilities within Cuyahoga County, including county jail, state prison, halfway house, or a community-based correctional institution. The assistance will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis, and assessments will be undertaken by North Star to ascertain eligibility.

The Driving Philosophy

At the core of the Rapid Reentry Housing Funds Program is the belief that stable housing is vital for reducing the likelihood of reoffending. By providing secure housing and ensuring utility costs are covered, the program fosters an environment that facilitates the smooth reentry of formerly incarcerated individuals into society. For additional information or to apply, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the county's Office of Reentry.