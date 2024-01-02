en English
Cuyahoga Conservancy Seeks Community Insights for Former Golf Course Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Community participation is at the heart of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s vision as it embarks on the development of the former Brandywine Golf Course property, an expansive 213-acre site. Purchased in 2021 for $3.1 million, the property is strategically located near Akron-Peninsula Road and Ohio 303, offering convenient access to the majestic Cuyahoga River.

Property Division and Remediation Efforts

Post-acquisition, the Conservancy transferred a considerable chunk of the property, 198 acres to be precise, to the park district. The remaining 15 acres are retained for programming purposes, underpinning the Conservancy’s commitment to community engagement. Currently, the site is undergoing rigorous remediation efforts to address the issue of mercury-contaminated soil found on the former golf course’s tee boxes, putting greens, and select fairways.

Collaboration with Studio Zewde

Studio Zewde, a leading firm specializing in landscape architecture, urban design, and public art, was commissioned in the fall of 2023 to facilitate community engagement, conduct a comprehensive site analysis, and chalk up a robust development plan. Studio Zewde’s collaboration with Biohabitats and Chagrin Valley Engineering amplifies the project’s credibility and ensures a holistic approach to the property’s development.

Concept Framework and Community Feedback

A recent open house event saw Studio Zewde presenting a concept framework, fashioned from previous community feedback. As the deadline for input on these initial ideas looms, the Conservancy reassures that the community’s voice will continue to be valued. There will be numerous opportunities for community members to share their views via engagement teams, survey cards, special events, and online surveys. To keep the community abreast of the project, the Conservancy also circulates regular email updates.

United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

