Custer's Burning Beetle: A Fiery Stand against Forest Threat

On January 20, 2024, the town of Custer, South Dakota, embraced the chill of winter to set ablaze a symbolic adversary—the mountain pine beetle. The 11th annual Burning Beetle event, a unique cultural festival, saw hundreds of participants march under the starlit sky, their paths illuminated by hand-held torches. The climax of the evening was the ignition of a colossal wooden effigy of a beetle, a spectacle aimed at raising awareness about the devastating effects of the mountain pine beetle infestation on the Black Hills forests.

A Symbolic Battle Against a Tiny Foe

The mountain pine beetle, a seemingly insignificant insect, is recognized by the U.S. Forest Service as a significant threat to western U.S. and Canadian forests. Since the 1890s, these beetles have wreaked havoc in the Black Hills, with the most recent outbreak from 1996 to 2016 affecting an area of 703 square miles. By setting aflame a representation of this diminutive destroyer, the community seeks to draw attention to the environmental crisis unfolding in their backyard.

The Burning Beetle: More Than Just a Festival

The Burning Beetle event is more than a simple gathering—it's a vibrant display of unity and resolve. The night resonates with drum beats and chants, while a talent show and a 'bug crawl' add a dash of entertainment and eccentricity. Each torch carried by the marchers stands as a beacon of hope, symbolizing the community's collective fight against the beetle infestation.

A Community United, An Environment Remembered

Integral to the event's success is the Custer Fire Department, which not only prepares and lights the torches for the march but also ensures safety as the beetle effigy burns against the night sky, punctuated by a mesmerizing overhead fireworks display. This annual festival, while providing a platform for local arts, underscores the community's commitment to highlighting the environmental impact of the beetles, blending a cultural celebration with a poignant environmental message.