Curtis Knievel Appointed as Informativ's Vice President of Business Development

Curtis Knievel, the grandson of daredevil Evel Knievel, has been named Vice President of Business Development at Informativ, a Frisco-based organization known for its proficiency in credit-focused lead enrichment, credit reports, and compliance solutions. Informativ, a significant player in the auto retail industry, caters to automotive dealers, lenders, and an array of other market segments.

A Proven Track Record in the Credit and Compliance Arena

Prior to this appointment, Knievel held prestigious positions such as Vice President of Strategy at Self Financial and Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at RentTrack and LevelCredit. He also has the distinction of being a founding partner of a firm that supplied credit reports to the automotive industry. Knievel's expertise and experience in the credit and compliance sector are widely recognized, and his strategic relationship-building skills have been instrumental in his career growth.

Driving Informativ's Growth with Automotive Passion and Expertise

In his new role at Informativ, Knievel is set to employ his extensive network within the automotive sector to fuel the company's expansion. His responsibilities will encompass optimizing partnerships, widening relationships with various dealers, venturing into new markets, and incorporating technologies that provide value to Informativ's clientele. The automotive industry is in Knievel's blood, with ties to his uncle Evel Knievel's daredevil exploits and his father and grandfather's racing and dealership ventures.

Unveiling Informativ's Tech at NADA

Knievel will be an integral part of the Informativ team at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) booth 4721W from February 2-4. Here, the company's cutting-edge technology that assists dealers in managing credit, compliance, and sales processes will be showcased. This event provides an excellent platform to demonstrate Informativ's commitment to empowering dealers and lenders with comprehensive and innovative solutions.