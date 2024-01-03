en English
Cummins Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes Amid Energy Transition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
It’s a time of significant change at Cummins Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of diesel and alternative fuel engines. The company has announced substantial leadership changes as part of a strategic move to navigate the critical energy transition and amplify operational efficiency. Srikanth Padmanabhan, a seasoned industry veteran with over three decades at Cummins, has been appointed as the executive vice president and president of Operations, a position newly minted for this phase of the company’s evolution.

Srikanth Padmanabhan: Steering Cummins Through Energy Transition

In his new role, Padmanabhan will spearhead initiatives to refine Cummins’ operations during the energy transition. He will oversee critical business operations and regional activities, ensuring the achievement of operational priorities. This appointment underscores his strong commitment to innovation, net-zero goals, diversity, and community engagement.

Leadership Changes: Brett Merritt and Bonnie Fetch

Brett Merritt, who boasts over 25 years of experience in the industry and more than 14 years at Cummins, will succeed Padmanabhan as vice president and president of the Engine Business. Merritt has a formidable track record of leading and expanding the on-highway engine business, which saw a surge from 800,000 to 1.2 million engines during his tenure. Bonnie Fetch, who joined Cummins in 2018 following a 20-year tenure at Caterpillar, is set to become vice president and president of the Distribution Business. Fetch is well-regarded for her adept handling of complex supply chain challenges and enhancing operational performance.

Tony Satterthwaite: Leaving a Legacy

Fetch takes over from Tony Satterthwaite, who has been serving as the interim Distribution Leader since September 2023. These leadership changes come at a time when Cummins is making concerted efforts to transition smoothly into a new energy era, with a keen focus on operational efficiency and sustainable solutions. The new leadership is undoubtedly expected to steer the company towards achieving its net-zero and sustainability targets while reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

