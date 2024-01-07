en English
Cumberland County Grapples with Heavy Snowfall: A Tale of Challenges and Community Strength

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Cumberland County Grapples with Heavy Snowfall: A Tale of Challenges and Community Strength

As heavy snowfall descends upon Cumberland County, residents and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are facing significant challenges. Despite multiple rounds of plowing, maintaining clear main roads has proven difficult due to the relentless snow accumulation.

Community Effort Amid Snowfall

Local businesses, such as Helena’s Café and Creperie, are making efforts to remain open to serve walk-in customers. Employees like Matt Hicks are actively shoveling and salting the premises to ensure safety. The snowfall, while presenting hurdles, has also boosted business for individuals offering plowing services — Brent Sweigard, for example, prepared by amassing a large stock of salt.

Enjoying the Winter’s Beauty

Despite the challenges, the snowfall has sparked joy for some, like Shelby Love from Carlisle, who sees the snowfall as calming and enjoys the beauty it brings to the town. However, the enjoyment is not without its risks. The snow has created hazardous driving conditions, leading PennDOT to encourage people to avoid unnecessary road travel.

Managing Snow Impact

Plow trucks are working tirelessly to manage the situation, but the severity of the snow coverage varies across different areas. While the snow’s beauty can be mesmerizing, it’s crucial to remember the potential dangers it poses and take necessary precautions. As the winter storm continues, the community will need to pull together to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

