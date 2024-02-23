Cultivating Minds: The Pioneering Cannabis Education Program in New Mexico

In the heart of Bernalillo, New Mexico, within the confines of an explosion-proof room, Sharlene Breneiser meticulously extracts concentrated cannabis products. As a lead extractor for Ultra Health, a prominent cannabis company, Breneiser represents the forefront of an industry that is as complex as it is burgeoning. Under the guidance of Ultra Health CEO, Duke Rodriguez, the company not only prides itself on its cutting-edge manufacturing processes but also on its role in shaping the future workforce of the cannabis sector. This ambition is embodied in the University of New Mexico's innovative partnership with Green Flower to offer an online program in product development and design, a daring stride towards bridging the educational gap in this rapidly evolving field.

Advertisment

The Seeds of Change

The University of New Mexico Continuing Education, in collaboration with Green Flower, has launched an online program tailored for those aspiring to delve into the cannabis industry, with a keen focus on product development and design. This initiative, while not covered by New Mexico's Opportunity Scholarship, marks a significant step in offering specialized education aimed at preparing students for the complexities of cannabis product manufacturing. Despite a tuition exceeding $2,700 and the absence of federal support—owing to cannabis's illegal status on a national level—the program is viewed as a critical investment in the cultivation of a knowledgeable and skilled workforce within the cannabis domain.

Nurturing Growth Amid Challenges

Advertisment

As the cannabis industry flourishes, so does the demand for a workforce that is not only proficient in current technologies but also adaptable to the industry's rapid evolution. Ultra Health, under the stewardship of Duke Rodriguez, continuously refines its production processes to enhance efficiency and meet the growing market's needs. This commitment to innovation underscores the importance of specialized education programs like the one offered by the University of New Mexico.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Cannabis Education

Despite the hurdles, the partnership between the University of New Mexico and Green Flower symbolizes a promising advancement in cannabis education. As the industry grows, the need for well-informed and skillfully trained professionals becomes increasingly apparent. The program's aim to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of cannabis extracts and product formulation is a testament to the sector's complexity and the necessity for a more structured educational framework.