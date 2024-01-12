Cuesta College Kicks Off Spring Semester with New Programs and Services

On January 16, 2024, Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County, California, will commence its Spring semester. Registration for classes remains open until January 28, contingent on instructor approval. The semester is due to conclude on May 17, 2024. The college has extended an offering of both credit and noncredit courses. Credit classes are priced at $46 per unit, while noncredit courses are provided free of charge.

Addressing Workforce Demands

As part of its commitment to addressing local and regional workforce requirements, Cuesta College is introducing new programs and cohorts. Noteworthy among these are initiatives in Aviation Maintenance, Nursing & Allied Health, and Ranch Education. These strategically developed programs aim to equip students with skills that are in high demand in the current job market.

Enhancing Practical Skills and Community Service

The Ranch Education program is a unique offering that provides a series of free, hands-on classes on ranching skills. These classes are conducted at a fully operational 75-acre ranch, delivering practical experience to students. Meanwhile, the Nursing & Allied Health Department is reviving its Medical Assisting Program and introducing an accelerated track for the Registered Nursing Program. This move is a response to the pressing shortage of nurses in the region.

The college is also broadening its Aviation Maintenance Technician program to include an evening cohort, thereby providing flexibility to students who may be engaged during the day. In a bid to foster community service, the Cuesta College Corps is entering its third year. Applications for the 2024-25 cohort will be open as of February.

Cuesta Connect: A Supportive Platform

Lastly, Cuesta College is launching Cuesta Connect, a novel platform designed to support students. This platform will aid students in accessing support services and managing appointments, thereby streamlining their academic journey.