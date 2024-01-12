en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Cuesta College Kicks Off Spring Semester with New Programs and Services

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Cuesta College Kicks Off Spring Semester with New Programs and Services

On January 16, 2024, Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo County, California, will commence its Spring semester. Registration for classes remains open until January 28, contingent on instructor approval. The semester is due to conclude on May 17, 2024. The college has extended an offering of both credit and noncredit courses. Credit classes are priced at $46 per unit, while noncredit courses are provided free of charge.

Addressing Workforce Demands

As part of its commitment to addressing local and regional workforce requirements, Cuesta College is introducing new programs and cohorts. Noteworthy among these are initiatives in Aviation Maintenance, Nursing & Allied Health, and Ranch Education. These strategically developed programs aim to equip students with skills that are in high demand in the current job market.

Enhancing Practical Skills and Community Service

The Ranch Education program is a unique offering that provides a series of free, hands-on classes on ranching skills. These classes are conducted at a fully operational 75-acre ranch, delivering practical experience to students. Meanwhile, the Nursing & Allied Health Department is reviving its Medical Assisting Program and introducing an accelerated track for the Registered Nursing Program. This move is a response to the pressing shortage of nurses in the region.

The college is also broadening its Aviation Maintenance Technician program to include an evening cohort, thereby providing flexibility to students who may be engaged during the day. In a bid to foster community service, the Cuesta College Corps is entering its third year. Applications for the 2024-25 cohort will be open as of February.

Cuesta Connect: A Supportive Platform

Lastly, Cuesta College is launching Cuesta Connect, a novel platform designed to support students. This platform will aid students in accessing support services and managing appointments, thereby streamlining their academic journey.

0
Aviation Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
36 mins ago
Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery
After seven-and-a-half years of persistent search and speculation, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) AN-32 aircraft, lost over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been traced. The aircraft’s debris, found at a depth of 3,400 meters, was identified using an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The discovery at
Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
3 hours ago
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
3 hours ago
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
Aviation Safety in America: A Reality Check Amidst Isolated Incidents
47 mins ago
Aviation Safety in America: A Reality Check Amidst Isolated Incidents
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
2 hours ago
Missing Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Over Seven Years
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Over Safety Concerns
2 hours ago
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Over Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
3 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
3 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
3 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
4 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
4 mins
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
5 mins
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
5 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
6 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
8 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app