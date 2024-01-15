CubeSmart Management Announces Public Sales to Satisfy Liens on Self-Storage Units

Self-storage specialist, CubeSmart Management, LLC, has slated a series of public sales to be held across various locations in Illinois. Scheduled for February 6, 2024, these sales are designed to resolve outstanding liens on self-storage units, with the ultimate aim of reclaiming owed amounts through the auction of stored items.

Online Auctions at StorageTreasures.com

These auctions will take place online at www.storagetreasures.com, with each sale occurring at different times throughout the day. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to bid on the contents of these units, which typically include household goods and other items, all of which will be sold for cash.

A State-Wide Sale

The public sales span a broad range of locations across Illinois. Affected facilities include those in Glenview, Wheeling, Beach Park, Gurnee, Mundelein, North Chicago, Waukegan, Kildeer, Riverwoods, Crystal Lake, and an additional location in Wheeling. Each notice of the sale clearly states the units that will be auctioned, along with the names of the individuals or entities whose goods are contained within.

Names Involved in the Sale

Among those listed include Robert Kang, Araceli Ongay, A&G Consulting LLC, Sammie Tomlin, and others across the various locations. These individuals and entities have their possessions in the units due to be sold, and the public sales are being conducted in order to settle the liens against these storage units.

