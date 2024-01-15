en English
Business

CubeSmart Management Announces Public Sales to Satisfy Liens on Self-Storage Units

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
CubeSmart Management Announces Public Sales to Satisfy Liens on Self-Storage Units

Self-storage specialist, CubeSmart Management, LLC, has slated a series of public sales to be held across various locations in Illinois. Scheduled for February 6, 2024, these sales are designed to resolve outstanding liens on self-storage units, with the ultimate aim of reclaiming owed amounts through the auction of stored items.

Online Auctions at StorageTreasures.com

These auctions will take place online at www.storagetreasures.com, with each sale occurring at different times throughout the day. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to bid on the contents of these units, which typically include household goods and other items, all of which will be sold for cash.

A State-Wide Sale

The public sales span a broad range of locations across Illinois. Affected facilities include those in Glenview, Wheeling, Beach Park, Gurnee, Mundelein, North Chicago, Waukegan, Kildeer, Riverwoods, Crystal Lake, and an additional location in Wheeling. Each notice of the sale clearly states the units that will be auctioned, along with the names of the individuals or entities whose goods are contained within.

Names Involved in the Sale

Among those listed include Robert Kang, Araceli Ongay, A&G Consulting LLC, Sammie Tomlin, and others across the various locations. These individuals and entities have their possessions in the units due to be sold, and the public sales are being conducted in order to settle the liens against these storage units.

In related news, CubeSmart has seen a 2.0% decrease in the past week, but it has made an 8.5% gain over the previous year. Despite a relatively flat week for the U.S. Specialized REITs industry, Equinix, another company in the sector, stood out with a 3.4% gain. The industry’s earnings are expected to grow by 9.9% per annum, with its current valuation sitting at 29.3 times earnings. Equinix, which gained 12.9% over the past year, is one of the companies propelling the market.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

