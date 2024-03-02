CU Boulder's LASP Pioneers Space Exploration: Instruments Reach Every Planet, Sun

The University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) celebrates 75 years as a cornerstone in space exploration, becoming the only academic research institute globally to dispatch space instruments to every planet in the solar system, including multiple missions to the sun and several moons. Founded in 1948, LASP has evolved from launching instruments on World War II surplus rockets to pioneering interplanetary missions and student-led space instrument design and operation.

75 Years of Space Exploration Innovation

Under the guidance of LASP Director Daniel Baker, the institute's journey from the Upper Air Laboratory to a leading space research entity showcases a rich history of scientific breakthroughs and educational milestones. Notably, the Student Dust Counter (SDC) on NASA's New Horizons mission, designed and built by CU Boulder students, has been collecting vital data from billions of miles away for 18 years, underlining LASP's commitment to hands-on student involvement in groundbreaking space science.

Training the Next Generation of Space Scientists

Senior research scientist Fran Bagenal and principal investigator Shannon Curry highlight LASP's role in preparing the future workforce of the space industry. Through missions like MAVEN to Mars and the upcoming Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter's moon Europa, LASP emphasizes the importance of student involvement in real-world space missions, fostering the next generation of scientists and engineers with unparalleled practical experience.

Looking to the Future: Exoplanetary Systems and Beyond

As LASP ventures into the exploration of exoplanetary systems and the study of space weather's impact, the institute's contributions to our understanding of Earth, the solar system, and potential habitable worlds beyond continue to grow. With a focus on the origins of Earth's habitability and the broader universe, LASP's forward-looking research initiatives promise to unlock new mysteries of space and inspire future scientific advancements.

As LASP commemorates its 75th anniversary, the institute's enduring legacy of space exploration and education stands as a testament to the infinite possibilities that lie ahead in the quest to explore the cosmos and understand our place within it.