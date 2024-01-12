en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

CU Boulder Team Advances NASA’s IMAP Mission with Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX)

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
CU Boulder Team Advances NASA’s IMAP Mission with Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX)

A team from the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder has been pivotal in the development of a groundbreaking scientific instrument for NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission. The instrument, dubbed the Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX), is a breakthrough in our quest to understand the universe. Since 2018, this dedicated team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, culminating in the recent dispatch of IDEX to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland.

Propelling Knowledge of Interstellar Dust

Shaped like a large drum and weighing 47 pounds, IDEX is designed to collect and analyze interstellar dust particles. These particles, the vestiges of supernova explosions and the primordial elements of our solar system, hold an untapped wealth of knowledge about the cosmos. IDEX is the first of ten instruments slated for installation on IMAP, which is set to launch in spring 2025.

Capturing the Elusive Particles

The instrument will operate at a strategic point in space between Earth and the sun, known as Lagrange Point 1. Here, it will capture both interstellar and interplanetary dust particles, a challenging feat due to the particles’ rarity and high velocities. To overcome this, IDEX is equipped with a large aperture and sensitive detection capabilities, allowing it to record the dust’s velocity, origin, and composition with unmatched precision.

Contributions of the Next Generation

The development of IDEX would not have been possible without the notable contributions from students and early career professionals at LASP. Among them is Raquel Arens, a research assistant at LASP, who has played an instrumental role in ensuring the instrument’s functionality through various tests, including use of a dust accelerator. As a testament to their efforts, the instrument will carry a plaque bearing the names of many of these team members.

The IMAP mission, led by Princeton University, seeks to enhance our understanding of the solar system and the cosmos beyond. As we step into 2025, the year of IMAP’s launch, the IDEX instrument stands as a beacon of our relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
8 mins ago
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
Grzegorz Florczyk, a PhD candidate at the University of Warsaw, is creating a new landscape in the field of geophysics as he develops a numerical model for the Earth’s lower atmosphere at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California. His work, which has far-reaching implications for the study of air pollution on Earth and atmospheric
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
Swarovski Unveils Groundbreaking Smart Binoculars at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Swarovski Unveils Groundbreaking Smart Binoculars at CES 2024
Astronomers Unveil First-Ever Map of Magnetic Fields in Milky Way's Spiral Arm
1 hour ago
Astronomers Unveil First-Ever Map of Magnetic Fields in Milky Way's Spiral Arm
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
40 mins ago
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
1 hour ago
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Unanticipated Gamma-Ray Signal Discovered Outside Our Galaxy: A Potential Link to Ultrahigh Energy Cosmic Rays
1 hour ago
Unanticipated Gamma-Ray Signal Discovered Outside Our Galaxy: A Potential Link to Ultrahigh Energy Cosmic Rays
Latest Headlines
World News
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
2 mins
Botswana Football League in Crisis: Leadership Changes and Boycotts
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
6 mins
Political Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi Demands Justice, Accountability
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
8 mins
Uganda National Netball Team Aims for Comeback in Test Series
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
10 mins
Embrace Winter, Stay Safe: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s Advisory
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
10 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Approves Opposition's Formal Talks with Civil Service: A Pre-election Move?
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
11 mins
India Triumphs Over Afghanistan in Opening T20 Match: Dube Shines
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
11 mins
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
11 mins
The PIRMA Initiative: A Push for Joint Voting on Constitutional Amendments
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
15 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app