CU Boulder Team Advances NASA’s IMAP Mission with Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX)

A team from the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder has been pivotal in the development of a groundbreaking scientific instrument for NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission. The instrument, dubbed the Interstellar Dust Experiment (IDEX), is a breakthrough in our quest to understand the universe. Since 2018, this dedicated team has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life, culminating in the recent dispatch of IDEX to the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland.

Propelling Knowledge of Interstellar Dust

Shaped like a large drum and weighing 47 pounds, IDEX is designed to collect and analyze interstellar dust particles. These particles, the vestiges of supernova explosions and the primordial elements of our solar system, hold an untapped wealth of knowledge about the cosmos. IDEX is the first of ten instruments slated for installation on IMAP, which is set to launch in spring 2025.

Capturing the Elusive Particles

The instrument will operate at a strategic point in space between Earth and the sun, known as Lagrange Point 1. Here, it will capture both interstellar and interplanetary dust particles, a challenging feat due to the particles’ rarity and high velocities. To overcome this, IDEX is equipped with a large aperture and sensitive detection capabilities, allowing it to record the dust’s velocity, origin, and composition with unmatched precision.

Contributions of the Next Generation

The development of IDEX would not have been possible without the notable contributions from students and early career professionals at LASP. Among them is Raquel Arens, a research assistant at LASP, who has played an instrumental role in ensuring the instrument’s functionality through various tests, including use of a dust accelerator. As a testament to their efforts, the instrument will carry a plaque bearing the names of many of these team members.

The IMAP mission, led by Princeton University, seeks to enhance our understanding of the solar system and the cosmos beyond. As we step into 2025, the year of IMAP’s launch, the IDEX instrument stands as a beacon of our relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the universe.