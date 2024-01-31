CTCEE Champions for Opportunity Scholarships with Capitol Rally

The Connecticut Center for Educational Excellence (CTCEE), a dedicated non-profit organization, is set to host a significant rally at the state capitol South Lawn on February 7, 2024. This day marks the commencement of the new state legislation session in Hartford, Connecticut. The principal intent of the rally is to draw attention to the Opportunity Scholarships bill, a transformative initiative projected to assist 150,000 low-income students across the state.

CTCEE's Mission and Vision

CTCEE's relentless pursuit of educational excellence and innovation forms the backbone of this initiative. The organization's mission is to ensure that all children, particularly those hailing from low-income families, have access to quality education. The Opportunity Scholarships bill is yet another stepping stone towards realizing this mission. Previously, CTCEE has provided scholarship support to these families, illuminating a path to better educational opportunities for their children.

Rally Highlights

As part of the rally, a 36-foot-wide sign and 400 flags will be displayed, symbolizing the magnitude and importance of the Opportunity Scholarships bill. Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage with CTCEE's CEO Carolanne Marquis, a visionary leader who has been instrumental in driving this initiative. Attendees will also have access to informational materials shedding light on the benefits and potential impacts of the proposed Opportunity Scholarships.

Media and Public Engagement

CTCEE extends an open invitation to the media, legislators, and the public to partake in this eventful rally. The organization encourages interested parties to schedule interviews with the CEO or policy experts to gain a deeper understanding of the initiative. For additional information, CTCEE's website serves as a comprehensive resource.